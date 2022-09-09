On September 8, the province’s normalization promotion meeting of anti-criminal and evil was held. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on normalizing the fight against gangsters and evils, implemented the spirit of the fourth national promotion meeting on normalization of anti-gangsters and evils, summed up the work, analyzed the situation, and arranged for the next step. Work. Liu Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, delivered a speech. Vice Governor and Director of the Provincial Public Security Department Xu Datong presided over the meeting, and Li Zhi, President of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, attended the meeting.

The meeting held that since the beginning of this year, all relevant departments in all parts of the province have conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, worked hard and vigorously promoted the normalization of the fight against gangsters and evil, and achieved new results. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, persevere and unswervingly combat the underworld forces and their protective umbrellas, promote the normalization of the fight against underworld and evil, and create security and stability for composing a new chapter of high-quality development in Shaanxi. The environment, firmly defending the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances” are reflected in practical actions and work results.

The meeting demanded that it is necessary to keep an eye on the goals and tasks, intensify efforts to tackle tough problems, speed up the work progress, and ensure high-quality completion of the “Ten Practical Things” this year. It is necessary to further promote the publicity and implementation of the “Anti-Organized Crime Law”, further enhance the people’s confidence in using legal weapons to fight against underworld forces, and raise the level of legalization, standardization, and professionalism in combating underworld and evil. We must pay close attention to the prominent issues that affect the people’s sense of security, continue to push forward the verification of key clues and key cases, and dig deep into the dormant crimes involving underworld and evil, to ensure that the crackdown is strong and the punishment is effective. It is necessary to carry out in-depth rectification in education, financial lending, market circulation and other industries, focusing on cracking down on illegal and criminal acts such as “routine loans”, illegal lending, violent collections, bullying the market, and forced transactions, so as to make urban and rural areas more peaceful and the masses more comfortable. Excellent results welcome the party’s 20th National Congress victory.(Reporter Liu Zhaoqiong)