From 0-24:00 on August 30, 2022, 6 new cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia were added in Xinle City. At present, all traced close contacts have been placed under centralized isolation and medical observation, and various prevention and control measures are being carried out in an orderly manner. The trajectory of the action is now announced as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 1:

On August 22, take the Chongqing North-Beijing West Z4 train (16 carriages) at 15:23 to arrive at Shijiazhuang Station at 7:28 on August 23, conduct nucleic acid testing at the exit, and then take a private car to Xinle City Expressway intersection Nucleic acid testing was carried out, and he did not go out after returning to his home in Lihui Village, Cheng’an Town, around 10:00. Nucleic acid test results were negative.

From August 24th to 25th, he did not go out at home, and the nucleic acid test results were all negative during the period.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, I went to my neighbor’s house around 15:30, and did not go out after returning home around 16:00.

On August 28, there was no going out at home.

On August 29, he returned home after a nucleic acid test in the village at 4 o’clock, and went to the next door neighbor’s house around 14 o’clock. After that, he returned home without going out.

On August 30, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: husband of asymptomatic infected person 1

On August 23, he picked up his wife at the entrance of Bencun Village, Lihui Village, Cheng’an Town, and went back to his brother’s house next door at around 14:00. After that, he returned home without going out.

From August 24th to 25th, no going out at home.

On August 26, he was active in the village from 10:00 to 11:00, and he did not go out at home during the rest of the time.

On August 27, I went to Donghuijuan supermarket in this village to pick up the express at 7:50, and did not go out after returning home at 7:55.

On August 28, there was no going out at home.

On August 29, a nucleic acid test was carried out in the village at 5:15, and then he returned home without going out.

On August 30, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infection 3:

On August 23, I went to work at the construction site of Dayue Town Middle School at around 7:00, returned home at around 12:00, went to work at the construction site of Dayue Town Middle School at around 14:00, and did not go out after returning home at around 18:30.

On August 24, I went to work at the construction site of Dayue Town Middle School at around 7:00, returned home at around 12:00, went to work at the construction site of Dayue Town Middle School at around 14:00, and went to Shanxi Daosha Noodles Restaurant at around 19:00 to the east of South Road, Nandayue Village, Dayue Town. Back home without going out.

On August 25, I went to work at the construction site of Dayue Town Middle School at around 7:00, and went to Tianye Farm in Dayue Town for dinner at around 12:00. After that, I returned home without going out.

On August 26, he went to work at the construction site of Dayue Town Middle School at around 7:00, and did not go out after returning home at around 10:00.

On August 27, I went to a tram maintenance point in the village to repair the tram at around 15:00, and then returned to my home. From 18:30 to 18:45, I went to the three neighbors’ houses in the village, and I went to my neighbor’s house for dinner at around 18:50. Around 20:00 No going out after returning home.

On August 28, I went to the village to farm at about 8:30, and did not go out after returning home at about 9:10.

On August 29, nucleic acid testing was carried out in the village around 6:00, and he went to the village to farm at around 9:00, and did not go out after returning home at around 11:00.

On August 30, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infected person 4: wife of asymptomatic infected person 3

On August 23, there was no going out at home.

On August 24, I went to Xinxin supermarket in Lihui Village, Cheng’an Town for about 10 minutes after shopping around 9:00, and went home for the rest of the time.

On August 25th, at around 15:00, I went to Xinxin Supermarket in this village to go shopping for about 20 minutes and then returned home, and I did not go out at home for the rest of the time.

From August 26 to 28, no going out at home.

On August 29, nucleic acid testing was carried out in the village around 6:00, and he went to the village to farm at around 9:00, and did not go out after returning home at around 11:00.

On August 30, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: the relatives of asymptomatic infected persons 3 and 4

From August 23 to August 25, no going out at home.

On August 26, from 8:20 to 8:54, I went to Yikang Pharmacy in Dayue Town to buy hypoglycemic drugs, and I did not go out at home during the rest of the time.

On August 27, at 11:00, I went shopping at the stall near Jinhui Supermarket in Lihui Village, Cheng’an Town, and did not go out at home the rest of the time.

On August 28, there was no going out at home.

On August 29, a nucleic acid test was conducted in the village at 5:00, and then he returned home without going out.

On August 30, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6:

On August 23, from 6:30 to 18:30, I went to work at Legislative Nonwoven Co., Ltd., Dongziyan Village, Cheng’an Town, and did not go out at home during the rest of the time.

From August 24th to August 25th, activities in the village of Beileitou Village, Dugu Township.

On August 26, at 7:09 I went to my sister’s house in Lihui Village, Cheng’an Town, and at 12:12 I went to my son’s house in Beilijiazhuang Village, Dayue Town, and stayed overnight.

On August 27, at 18:00, he went from his son’s house in Beilijiazhuang Village, Dayue Town to his younger brother’s house in Lihui Village, Cheng’an Town, and then returned to his home in Beileitou Village, Dugu Town without going out.

On August 28, activities in the village.

On August 29, a nucleic acid test was conducted in the village at 7:00, and then he returned home without going out.

On August 30, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Please take the following prevention and control measures for those who intersect with the above-mentioned personnel’s activity trajectory:

Take the initiative to report the relevant situation to the community (village) and work unit where you are located, carry out nucleic acid testing as soon as possible, and cooperate with various prevention and control work as required; do a good job in personal protection, and try not to go out for home health monitoring; if you have fever, cough, etc. If you have symptoms, you can call 120 to a designated hospital for treatment, and truthfully report your travel history and contact history to the visiting medical institution.

Here, we remind the majority of residents not to panic, not to believe, spread, or spread rumors, wear masks correctly, wash hands frequently, ventilate often, do not gather, and take the initiative to vaccinate against the new crown. If concealment fails to report, causing serious consequences, the relevant personnel will be held accountable according to law.

Xinle City Health Bureau

August 31, 2022