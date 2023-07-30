7/31 China Scan participates in China’s A-share market

Yunnan│Solar installed capacity exceeds 10 million kilowatts

As a major province of green energy, Yunnan continues to deepen the development of new energy and accelerate the construction of power systems. According to the latest statistics released by the Yunnan Provincial Energy Bureau, as of now, Yunnan has added 4.815 million kilowatts of grid-connected solar capacity this year, and the province’s installed solar capacity has reached 10.065 million kilowatts, breaking the 10 million kilowatt mark.

Beijing│Extraordinary rainstorm initiates secondary flood control emergency response

The passage of Typhoon “Du Su Rui” brought amazing moisture to North China. According to the Beijing Observatory, as of 12 o’clock on the 30th, the rainfall in many places in Beijing has exceeded 50 millimeters, and the total rainfall is expected to last for as long as 70 hours. The rain may not decrease until August 1. Mainland officials also announced on the 30th that Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and other places have launched a second-level emergency response to flood control.

Tianjin│Tianjin Port opens a new direct route to South America

The new direct route from Tianjin Port to South America was officially opened on the 29th, passing major ports in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and other countries, which can save about one-third of the time compared with the previous one. Import and export provides new options and further expands the layout of Tianjin Port’s global shipping network.

Shanghai│Establish AI Game Education and Industry Alliance Special Committee

The Special Committee of AI Game Education and Industry Alliance was formally established in Shanghai Pudong New Area a few days ago. In the future, Pudong will provide strong support for the development of the AI ​​and game industries in terms of industrial policies, operating norms, and international exchanges. It will gather a group of research institutions with AI as the core, build an AI industry chain, and gather the world‘s top scientific research talents.

Chongqing│Chongqing-Xiang Double-track Expressway Tixigou Bridge is planned to be closed in September

The Tixigou Bridge on the right side of the Yuxiang Double-track Expressway, built by China Railway Construction Chongqing Investment Group, was successfully closed on the 28th. It is expected that the full bridge will be closed in September this year. The left side of the Tixigou Bridge is about 974 meters long, the right side is about 767 meters long, and the maximum pier height is 90.23 meters.

Guangdong│Introduces measures to benefit enterprises and people to promote the transformation of urban villages

The Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau announced the third batch of measures to benefit enterprises and the people on the 27th, vigorously promoting the transformation of urban villages. Including exploring the establishment of comprehensive industrial land in urban villages (compatible with industrial, public management and commercial service land), flexible review of planning and design schemes, optimizing the approval of urban village renovation land, shortening the approval time, etc.

Guizhou│”Village Super” tourism attracts RMB 2.3 billion a year

The “Village Super League”, a folk football match in Taijiang County, Guizhou Province, has become popular on the Internet since last year. The team members are composed of local people from all walks of life. The game is as exciting as a professional football game, attracting many foreign tourists. Watch locally. According to statistics from Taijiang County, since July last year, the local area has received more than 2 million tourists, and the tourism revenue has reached RMB 2.3 billion.

Countries with over 100 million countries have the lowest fertility rates on land

The problem of negative population growth in mainland China has attracted attention. After the number of newborns dropped to 9.56 million in 2022, experts predict that the number will continue to drop to less than 8 million this year. According to preliminary estimates, the total fertility rate in mainland China has dropped to 1.09 in 2022, which is not only lower than Japan’s 1.29 in the same period, but also the lowest fertility level among countries with a population of over 100 million in the world. Experts predict that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, there will be extremely low fertility levels, and there will be limited room for future fertility recovery.

