Online message – Thursday 03/02/2023

property tax | 77.68% of all property tax returns submitted (hib)

By the end of February, 77.68% of all property tax returns had been submitted. This was reported by the federal government at the meeting of the finance committee on

1.3.2023 .

The deadline for submitting the property tax return had already expired at the end of January – a three-month extension was only granted in Bavaria. According to the federal government, the property owners who have not yet submitted a declaration are now being asked to do so by the tax authorities.

Those: hib, today in the Bundestag No. 148/2023 (RD)

Source(s):

