Online message – Thursday 03/02/2023

By the end of February, 77.68% of all property tax returns had been submitted. This was reported by the federal government at the meeting of the finance committee on
The deadline for submitting the property tax return had already expired at the end of January – a three-month extension was only granted in Bavaria. According to the federal government, the property owners who have not yet submitted a declaration are now being asked to do so by the tax authorities.

