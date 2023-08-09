A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death near the Bosconia California farm

Hugo Antonio Trejo España, a 20-year-old young man, was the victim of a brutal murder perpetrated with a knife in the vicinity of the California farm, located in the municipality of Bosconia.

The victim, a native of Plato, Magdalena, was found near the aforementioned parcel, her body marked by multiple stab wounds that, tragically, took her life at the very scene of the attack.

Although the initial assumptions of his relatives suggest a motive of passion, authorities have indicated that Trejo was apparently accosted by an unknown individual who inflicted the fatal injuries, leaving him to fend for himself at the scene before fleeing.

Hugo Trejo lived in the El Progreso neighborhood of the municipality of Plato and had moved to Bosconia for labor reasons.

The Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) deployed its efforts at the scene, inspecting the body and later transferring it to the Legal Medicine morgue to carry out the necropsy. The authorities work with the objective of finding the capture of the person responsible for this action.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

