[Epoch Times, July 28, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Gu Qinger) Today (July 28), a car crashed into people in Wuyang County, Luohe City, Henan Province. The official said that the incident caused a total of 1 dead and 28 wounded. Officials said it was a criminal case, according to reports.

The video circulating on the Internet shows that a white car hits many people on Zhangjiagang Road, many people are lying on the road, and there are bloodstains on the scene. A number of locomotives were knocked to the ground, and many people at the scene watched. (Related Video)

Lu Media quoted the relevant departments of Luohe City as saying that on the morning of the 28th, a large traffic accident occurred in Wuyang County, causing many injuries. The cause of the accident and specific casualties are still under investigation.

On July 28, an online “Wuyang County Health and Health Commission Emergency Report Form” showed that at 7:2 on the 28th, a major traffic accident occurred near the gas station on the West Ring Road of Zhangjiagang Road in Wuyang County. Several people were hit by the car, and a total of 31 people were injured at the scene of the accident. Among them, 10 people were brought back by the county hospital, 3 people came to the hospital by themselves (8 women and 5 men), and 1 was in critical condition; ); 12 people (8 males, 2 females and 2 children) were brought back by the Chinese Medicine Hospital, and one of them was admitted to the ICU. Speakers: Xue Yingge, Liu Yi.

On the 28th, a witness at the scene told Tianmu News that at 7:00 (in the morning), a car rampaged. “At that time, we were queuing up for nucleic acid testing, and the car ran away after hitting someone.” The vehicle involved was a white SUV, which did not stop after the accident, but continued to drive forward.

In response, the staff of Wuyang County Emergency Bureau responded that the accident was not a safety production accident. “The leader said that this was a criminal case, and the county party committee propaganda department should be contacted for details.”

A businessman near the accident site told Jiupai News that he was doing nucleic acid testing at the time of the incident when he saw an off-road vehicle driving over and hitting a Haval car. “The driver gave directions, and after hitting the car, he drove east again.” Another businessman said that the car that caused the accident drove several kilometers along the road and hit many people along the way.

The staff of Wuyang County People’s Hospital, Wuyang County Central Hospital, and Wuyang County Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital all said that they treated the injured in the car accident today.

A police officer from the Wuyang County Traffic Police Brigade said that the perpetrator of the accident has been brought under control, and the specific situation is still being understood.

The off-road vehicle that caused the accident finally stopped in front of a home textile store on Beijing Road. A nearby merchant told Jimu News that the driver of the off-road vehicle was a man in his 30s. After the man got out of the car, he kept threatening passers-by and picked up bricks on the road. He eventually left on foot, leaving the car at the scene.

The man then walked to the entrance of a supermarket on Beijing Road. The supermarket staff said that the man started making trouble at the entrance of the supermarket and smashed the computer of the supermarket cash register. There was a breakfast stall at the entrance of the supermarket. The supermarket staff and the owner of the breakfast stall grabbed the man and called the police. The man was then taken away by the police.

On the afternoon of July 28, the Wuyang County Government reported that at 6:52 on the 28th, a white off-road vehicle hit and ran on Zhangjiagang Road in Wuyang County, injuring 29 people. Among them, 3 people were seriously injured (1 person died), and 26 people suffered minor injuries and minor abrasions. At present, the driver of the accident, Liu Moumou (male, 33 years old, from Wuquan Town, Wuyang County) has been controlled.

On the 28th, the topic of a car crashing into many people in Henan was on the hot search list, causing heated discussions among netizens.

Mainland netizens said, “Criminal case, this is another act of revenge.” “The car rammed deliberately and hit the entire Second Ring Road.” “It’s a criminal case, passersby are too miserable.” “This is a typical indiscriminate intentional injury. , take revenge on society?” “This is a traffic accident? This is intentional homicide.”

“He started bumping into people from the countryside and all the way to the county town.” “I was so angry that he bumped all the way from the outskirts of the city to the central area. I don’t know what the purpose was! No matter what reason he had or what stories he had, it was not the reason. There are also children lying on the ground, and the old man is bleeding!” “It hit 31 people, some died, and smashed the supermarket.”

