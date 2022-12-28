[The Epoch Times, December 27, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) Brunei artist Wu Zun, who moved his family to Shanghai in March this year, announced in a Weibo video on the 26th that all four of his family were recruited. He also revealed that the condition of a pair of children is relatively mild, and only his own symptoms are the most serious. He said “really knocked down by the new crown” and “a lot of pressure”.

In the video, when Wu Zun announced the news that all four members of his family were diagnosed, he said in his hoarse voice: “It’s really not easy to be knocked down by the new crown, especially when the family is together. I am very serious. I have a high fever for three or four days. , Chills and fever, muscle tingling, headache all the time, throat is also very sore, and then nasal congestion and coughing. The pressure is very high, because the sun suddenly became positive, and many jobs have to be cancelled…”

Wu Zun, who debuted from the Taiwanese group “Fahrenheit”, posted on Weibo earlier to reveal the news of their family: “Moved to Shanghai on March 30, and began home isolation on April 1.” On the day he landed in Shanghai, he showed a family of four Kou took a photo of carrying 450 kilograms and 23 boxes of luggage at the airport. At that time, he also praised China for its good epidemic prevention.

However, shortly after Wu Zun’s family landed, the epidemic in Shanghai began to erupt. In order to “clear” the city, the authorities began to strictly lock down the city on April 1, requiring citizens to stay at home, resulting in food shortages and even starving to death. The tragedies were frequently staged. Even many celebrities complained, and some Hong Kong artists shouted “go crazy up”. Wu Zun sighed on Weibo that “life is unpredictable”. Wu Zun, who was stuck at home for 2 months as soon as he landed, was ridiculed by netizens as “the worst star who immigrated to China“.

Now, China‘s anti-epidemic policy has taken a big turn, and the lockdown was lifted without warning in mid-December, resulting in a large number of infected people. In today’s China, not only is there a shortage of medicines, hospitals are overwhelmed, and the government is so dysfunctional that it directly “lays flat”. According to the minutes of an internal CCP meeting, the number of new infections in China in a single day is approaching 37 million, and the cumulative number of infections from December 1 to 20 reached 248 million.

