A girl is the best in piquería

With free verses and forced foot, the minors showed that they are great in creativity and eloquence, but they also showed that their goal was to be crowned as the best in piquería. They presented themselves as monarchs of their land that included Antioquia, Sucre, La Guajira and Venezuela.

Seven participants in total faced each other and the first three reached the final. The title of the best was achieved by Dahiana García Carvajal, followed by Heilyn Lucia Gil Prasca and the third place was occupied by Samuel Guanipa.

In competitions were the children Julio César Hoyos, Lucas Vega Fernández, Calianys Guanipa and Mateo Vega Fernández, who faced off in pairs in the verse contest.

