A house in Tuscany explodes, one dead and 6 injured – Tuscany

It was around 11.30 when the bang was heard. An explosion had rocked a two-story house, causing it to collapse entirely in via del Marginone, a countryside area in the municipality of Montecarlo, a village of medieval origin on the hills in the province of Lucca. The balance is of a 70-year-old man dead and six injured: the most serious, both taken in red code to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, are the 71-year-old wife of the victim, recovered from the rubble after a long job by the fire brigade fire, also intervened with Usar personnel and dogs, and a 46-year-old man, who lived alone on the floor above that of the elderly couple and who suffered injuries to his legs. The other four injured, all minor, were in a house next to the one that collapsed: they are a woman, taken to hospital for a suspected wrist fracture, her two children aged 9 and 12 for whom there are talks of grazes and bruises, and of his mother, who suffered a chest trauma.

A gas leak is the probable cause of the explosion: the prosecutor has opened an investigation file. To understand, whether it depended on a gas cylinder or something else. The LPG deposit that served the house was found intact. Someone spoke of the smell of gas perceived recently, maintenance interventions that would have been carried out in the past are also being examined. The commander of the Lucca fire brigade Calogero Daidone, who rushed to the scene together with about forty firefighters of all specialties, spoke of an “explosion, there was certainly an explosion” seen as “the building is placed on the ground”, whose causes need to be investigated. Following the explosion, the municipal police, the carabinieri, the mayor Federico Carrara, and clearly the health workers sent by 118 arrived together with the firefighters.

The air ambulance was also called in, which then took the 46-year-old to the hospital, the first to be extracted alive from the rubble shortly after the explosion and then, around 6 pm, the 71-year-old: the latter, from what has been explained, would have suffered burns on the 70% of the body. The rescuers had managed to locate it at the end of the morning, and to talk to it: the USAR teams then managed to free it from the rubble after hours of excavation. The firefighters then announced that they had identified the lifeless body of the woman’s husband, which was subsequently extracted from the rubble. Last October, the 27th, another explosion in a house in Torre, in the municipality of Lucca, cost the lives of a couple, Luca Franceschi, 69, and Lyudmyla Perets, 44, and Debora Pierini, 26 : the latter, eight months pregnant, after being pulled alive from the rubble, had been given birth with an emergency caesarean section. The young woman died two weeks later from severe burns. Two investigative hypotheses then advanced for the explosion: methane gas leak or from the plant with the LPG cylinder, 37 suspects.