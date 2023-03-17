Three days after remaining in a delicate state of health, he lost his life Yosimar Augusto Pacheco Paez, 31 years oldbecause of the bullet attack he had suffered in the Doce de Octubre neighborhood of Valledupar.

His death occurred this Thursday at the Clínica Médicos where he was referred from another care center with aa head injury for the events recorded on March 13.

According to initial versions, Pacheco Páez was mobilizing in a cycle to the park of the sector and He was approached by a subject on a motorcycle who shot him.

The mother of the injured informed the authorities that found out about the attack from the neighbors and shortly after his son had left his house to go to the park as usual.