A Moroccan wins the Reader of the Year award in the reading enrichment program “Iqraa” in Saudi Arabia | abbreviations

A Moroccan wins the Reader of the Year award in the reading enrichment program "Iqraa" in Saudi Arabia

Moroccan Sofiane Al-Buraq won the Reader of the Year award in the Enriching Reading Program “Iqraa” 2023, during a closing ceremony. The competition was held on Saturday evening in Dhahran, in the presence of the Moroccan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mustafa Al Mansouri, and the participation of Many writers, writers, intellectuals and thinkers.

Abdul Rahman Al-Awfi from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won the Reading Ambassadors Award, while Dhahran National Schools won the title The reading school, while the participant, Belqis Al-Solan, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, won the title of Voice of the Public.

