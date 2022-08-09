Thanks to a sunny and warm late spring, the departure was scorching. And in just two months – May and June – Lignano Sabbiadoro collected 586,101.16 euros from the tourist tax. With this energy, the prudential estimate indicated in the forecast budget for 2022, two million euros, will probably be exceeded. “The season has been more than positive so far – comments the mayor Laura Giorgi – and it comforts us, thinking about the possible difficulties related to the spread of the virus that we may have to face in the autumn”. And even this weekend has made no exceptions: here are the images of the full beaches of Lignano from above (Videoproduzioni Petrussi)

02:43