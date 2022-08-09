Home News A sold out summer: the images from the top of the beach in Lignano
News

A sold out summer: the images from the top of the beach in Lignano

by admin
A sold out summer: the images from the top of the beach in Lignano

Thanks to a sunny and warm late spring, the departure was scorching. And in just two months – May and June – Lignano Sabbiadoro collected 586,101.16 euros from the tourist tax. With this energy, the prudential estimate indicated in the forecast budget for 2022, two million euros, will probably be exceeded. “The season has been more than positive so far – comments the mayor Laura Giorgi – and it comforts us, thinking about the possible difficulties related to the spread of the virus that we may have to face in the autumn”. And even this weekend has made no exceptions: here are the images of the full beaches of Lignano from above (Videoproduzioni Petrussi)

02:43

See also  Vittorio Veneto, Col Visentin road closed due to the risk of other avalanches

You may also like

On the field of hope | “Smart” summer...

Meetings without an appointment with the mayor of...

ѧ͸ϰƽ̸ιľ õĵđ쵼ɲ-

Fire in Albenga: helicopters and canadair in action

This year’s No. 7 typhoon will generate the...

Two other infected blood donors in the province...

On the field of hope | “Smart” summer...

Cortina is the queen of summer in the...

Shanghai On August 8, 2022, there were no...

Elections: here is who must collect the signatures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy