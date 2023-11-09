A STATE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE FULL OF SALARIES « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (EDATORY) One of the most corrupt public officials in the state left, from the State Attorney General’s Office, the people with the tremendous hope that whoever came in to replace this prosecutor could change the course of justice in our country, country, however, a prosecutor who is indifferent, or who pretends not to understand, entered the country, wow where does he have to push to improve our justice and change the disastrous situation that the country is going through, while those who really run this nation are embedded as presidents of parties, using the congress of our country, between senators and deputies, with an extra salary as Celeste Amarilla and Eduardo Nakayama said.

Instead of being an example with an impeccable act, this Emiliano Rolón, who at first even seemed like he had intentions of doing things properly, simply joined the nepotism club, using his power to give charge to his relatives, starting with his sister. who, despite never having practiced psychology, was appointed to the Hernandarias Prosecutor’s Office, and also her niece Violeta as a prosecutor’s assistant, while her boyfriend got a position as a driver on the late shift, all in the same jurisdiction, now They say that they are looking for a position for a faculty colleague of this Violeta, all without studies, just now studying law but with a future assured thanks to the influences of Uncle Emiliano Rolón, current Attorney General of the State. While everyone must perform and demonstrate their abilities to access such beneficial positions, with guaranteed salaries and retirement, these without the slightest knowledge begin to occupy positions that would never correspond to them if things were done as they should in this country of impunity.

