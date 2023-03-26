Home News A woman threatened her grandchildren with a knife while she was taking care of them
In Soacha, Cundinamarca, a terrible case of child abuse was known, as a grandmother threatened her 6 and 11-year-old grandchildren with a knife while she was taking care of them at home. The facts were reported thanks to the courage of one of the children, who recorded her grandmother while she intimidated her little brother with the sharp weapon.

In the video, the child is heard crying desperately and screaming for his mother while the grandmother threatens him with the knife in the bathroom of the house. In addition, the crying of another minor is heard, presumably the one who recorded the scene.

The authorities arrived at the scene and found the brothers mistreated by their own grandmother, who had also intimidated them with a weapon on other occasions.

According to the commander of the Soacha Police, Colonel Diego Vázquez, “their maternal grandmother was the one who apparently also intimidated them with a sharp weapon while the minor cried and complained for several hours.”

Although the grandmother admitted to using the knife to intimidate the children because she was tired of their tantrums, she was not caught because she had not been caught red-handed. For their part, minors were made available to the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare to decide who will take care of them.

