As of: 03/26/2023 6:24 p.m The Autobahn 7 in Hamburg is still completely closed until early Monday morning. The reason for this is construction work for the Altona noise protection tunnel. The closure affects a route of around 15 kilometers including the Elbe tunnel.

The A7, which is closed due to construction work, is to be released again as planned on Monday at 5 a.m., as a spokeswoman for Autobahn GmbH said on Sunday. She assumes that everything will be ready in time. The Autobahn was completely closed in both directions shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday evening between the Hamburg-Volkspark and Hamburg-Heimfeld junctions. This also closes the Elbe tunnel.

Elbe tunnel passable on Monday

Despite a planned strike at Autobahn GmbH, the Elbe tunnel should be open again on Monday, according to a spokesman for NDR 90.3. According to a decision by the Hamburg State Labor Court on Sunday, there is an emergency operation in the tunnel operations center, from which five other road tunnels in Hamburg are also controlled and monitored. As the spokesman said, after the closure, three lanes in each direction should be available – as before the closure.

Recommendation: Avoid the closed route as far as possible

During the closure, Autobahn GmbH recommends driving around the route around the Elbe tunnel and avoiding unnecessary journeys. If this cannot be avoided, the extensive detour will lead via the A1, A21 and B205 during the full closure. Commuters in particular are recommended to switch to local public transport or work from home for a day, it said.

Philipp von Kageneck from the NDR 90.3 traffic studio explains where the diversions lead.

Demolition work on the Behringstraße bridge continues

During the full closure, work on the Altona noise protection tunnel is to be continued. Specifically, the demolition of the Behringstraße bridge should continue. According to the information, protective devices and a traffic signal bridge, which also controls the emergency stop for the height control of the Elbe tunnel, must first be dismantled. The motorway must also be prepared for traffic again after the end of the demolition work and protective devices and traffic sign bridges must be rebuilt.

Noise protection tunnel Altona should be ready by 2028

The traffic crossing the A7 on Behringstraße has been routed through a tunnel cell for several days, which will be part of the Altona noise protection tunnel currently under construction. The Altona noise protection tunnel, a good two kilometers long, above the A7, which will then be expanded to eight lanes, should be completed by 2028. The A7 is one of the busiest autobahns in Germany. Around 120,000 vehicles pass through the Elbe Tunnel every day.

Another complete closure of the A7 at the end of April

The next complete closure of the A7 will start at the end of next month: from April 28th to May 1st, the section between Hamburg-Heimfeld and -Volkspark will be closed again in order to put a new dam structure south of the Elbe tunnel into operation.

