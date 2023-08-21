Home » AC Milan win in Bologna with goals from Giroud and Pulisic – News
News

AC Milan win in Bologna with goals from Giroud and Pulisic – News

by admin
AC Milan win in Bologna with goals from Giroud and Pulisic – News

Milan restarts from Giroud and Pulisic, beats Bologna at Dall’Ara and responds to Naples, Juve and Inter.


The hosts hit the crossbar with Lykogiannis but then gave way to Pioli’s team who within ten minutes placed a one-two that stretched the Bolognese side: Reijnders served a golden ball to Giroud who made the lead.


Not even 10′ later, Milan doubled their lead with a great shot by Pulisc. The Rossoneri managed the match in the second half without risking too much and conquered the first three points of the new season

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Literary news at the Bogota International Book Fair

You may also like

Former President Donald Trump to Surrender and Face...

What are the fines for not voting this...

Downtown streets require urgent attention

Sushi restaurant in Naples is looking for employees...

Setting goals helps school success – Diario La...

Trump Set to Turn Himself In as Fourth...

“Everything had been coordinated by Juan Manuel Santos”:...

Guangxi Leads the Way in Ecological Conservation on...

UK to spend $130m on AI chips as...

Anti-corruption summit obeys “order” to investigate Marito

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy