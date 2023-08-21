AC Milan win in Bologna with goals from Giroud and Pulisic – News

Milan restarts from Giroud and Pulisic, beats Bologna at Dall’Ara and responds to Naples, Juve and Inter.





The hosts hit the crossbar with Lykogiannis but then gave way to Pioli’s team who within ten minutes placed a one-two that stretched the Bolognese side: Reijnders served a golden ball to Giroud who made the lead.





Not even 10′ later, Milan doubled their lead with a great shot by Pulisc. The Rossoneri managed the match in the second half without risking too much and conquered the first three points of the new season



