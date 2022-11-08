Source title: Speed ​​up the construction of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports Cultural and Tourism Belt to create a leading area for ice and snow sports in the north

Eight departments including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism recently jointly issued the “Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025)”. The “Planning” proposes to take Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei as the core area and take the successful holding of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity to accelerate the construction of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports Cultural Tourism Belt, promote the development of ice and snow sports in Northeast China, North China and Northwest China, and create an international influence. The northern ice and snow sports leading area.

Pushing resources to open up to outdoor sports

According to the “Plan”, my country will promote the opening of natural resources to outdoor sports. Focusing on the available natural resources such as forests, grasslands, deserts, lakes, beaches and sea areas, under the premise of complying with relevant laws and regulations, management and control requirements and project access systems for nature reserves and ecological protection red lines, in some conditional national parks, Nature reserves, natural parks and other nature reserves shall delineate reasonable areas to carry out pilot projects for opening up natural resources to outdoor sports, and establish and improve the supervision system for outdoor sports in nature reserves.

At the same time, an outdoor sports industry development platform will be built. Improve the digital and intelligent level of outdoor sports, incorporate outdoor sports industry projects into the sports industry resource trading platform, and promote the fair, just and open circulation of outdoor sports industry resources. Make full use of all kinds of maker space to provide low-cost, convenient, all-factor, and open entrepreneurial environment for outdoor sports enterprises. Encourage colleges and universities and scientific research institutes to establish outdoor sports industry-university-research bases, strengthen theoretical and practical research, and promote the transformation of research results. Hold the China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference to improve the influence of outdoor sports.

Accelerate the construction of Beijing-Zhangjiakou sports and cultural tourism belt

According to the “Planning”, my country will improve the development layout of the outdoor sports industry. Taking Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei as the core area and taking the successful holding of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity, it will speed up the construction of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports Cultural Tourism Belt, promote the development of ice and snow sports in Northeast China, North China and Northwest China, and create an internationally influential leader in northern ice and snow sports. Area.

At the same time, my country will promote the differentiated development of key outdoor sports such as ice and snow, mountain outdoor, water, automobiles and motorcycles, and aviation. Among them, the ice and snow sports will deeply implement the strategy of “expanding from the south to the west, expanding to the east”, with Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei as the core development area; Northeast, North China, and Northwest China as key development areas, and in Chongli in Hebei, Changbai Mountain in Jilin (non-red line area), Yabuli in Heilongjiang, Altay in Xinjiang and other places build the Silk Road Belt of Ice and Snow; the southern region is a coordinated development area, forming a development pattern in which the east, west, north and south echo each other, have their own characteristics in spring, summer, autumn and winter, and coordinate on ice and snow.

Mountain outdoor sports form a spatial layout of “three verticals and four horizontals” (the Taihang Mountains and the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, Xi’an-Chengdu, Qinghai-Tibet Highway, Silk Road, National Highway 318, along the Yangtze River and the Yellow River). Water sports construction “five parties and three points” (a spatial layout characterized by five parties in the east, west expansion, south strong, northward, and ZTE, with the National Water Leisure Sports Center as the focus, with the series of events of clear water and green mountains as the fulcrum, A three-point work network with rivers, lakes, and seas as the starting point) industrial agglomeration area. Automobile and motorcycle sports have created a “three circles and three lines” (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Pan-Pearl River Delta, Harbin-Sanya, Beijing-Urumqi, Shanghai-Lhasa). Aviation sports coordinated to promote the development of the developed eastern regions and the resource endowment regions in the central and western regions, and laid out a “200-kilometer aviation sports flight circle”.

Build 100 nationally renowned event brands

The “Rules” propose that the principles of government guidance, market leadership, and participation of the whole people will be taken as the principle, and in accordance with the requirements of normalized epidemic prevention and control, outdoor sports competitions and performances that are highly entertaining and participatory outdoor sports events that are popular with the masses will be organized and held. Encourage localities to cultivate outdoor sports events and festivals in combination with natural and cultural resources. By 2025, build 100 nationally renowned brands of outdoor sports events and festivals.

Support indoor rock climbing halls, indoor skating halls, indoor diving halls, indoor ski resorts, etc. to develop indoor training and experience products for outdoor sports. Add outdoor sports to farming experience and ecological games. Use greenways and urban and rural trail systems to carry out outdoor sports such as hiking, cycling, marathon, and orientation. Strengthen the application of AR/VR and other intelligent technologies, create an immersive outdoor sports experience space, and realize the perception of outdoor sports scenes, the dataization of sports experience, the interaction of sports display, and the contextualization of sports socialization.

Encourage country parks to provide camping services

In response to the popular camping activities in recent years, the “Planning” proposes to encourage the opening of country parks to provide camping services, and to build more camping bases in urban suburbs and rural areas to meet the needs of the masses for camping nearby. Promote camping bases to improve supporting service facilities, carry out a variety of outdoor sports, encourage outdoor sports facilities and services such as mountaineering, hiking, cycling, fishing, ice and snow, racing, equestrian, aviation, water and other outdoor sports around the camp to improve camping consumption stickiness . Accelerate the construction of camping tourism-related infrastructure, guide urban water, electricity, gas, sewage, garbage disposal and other infrastructure pipeline networks to extend to camp construction areas according to local conditions, and support the construction of camping service centers, refueling (charging) stations, maintenance Stations, parking lots, tourist toilets, viewing platforms, etc. Encourage outdoor sports equipment enterprises to develop multiple series of camping equipment to meet the needs of different groups of people based on the camping needs of the masses. Actively advocate civilized camping, improve rules and regulations, standardize the camping market, and promote the healthy and sustainable development of the camping industry.

In addition, the outdoor sports consumption policy will be improved. Give play to the role of national sports consumption pilot cities and demonstration cities, and take outdoor sports consumption as an important part of promoting sports consumption. Areas that issue sports consumption coupons are encouraged to include outdoor sports consumption in the scope of use. Guide and support localities to carry out consumption season and consumption month activities that integrate cultural, sports and tourism formats, and create an atmosphere for outdoor sports consumption. Encourage all kinds of fitness activities to incline to outdoor sports, and stimulate the enthusiasm of the masses to participate in outdoor sports.