Acclaimed! Yerry Mina returned to the starting lineup and his team won again

When was Yerry Mina’s last game with Everton?

During 2023, the Colombian has only been with the English team twice, including this Monday’s match. The only time he had played this year was against the West Ham in January, where his team was defeated 2-0, however, Mina was among the high points.

16 games later, the coach of the Everton decided to place him as a starter in the Premier Leaguewhich showed that the Colombian continues to have a good level, only that he does not seem to be in the plans of DT ‘toffee’, which shows that he can be a great option for the future of the team in the league.

Everton with Yerry Mina cut a long drought without winning

It was not only that the English team scored more than two goals in a Premier League game in 2023, but also that the fans left happy because they won eight dates later, something they had not achieved since March 11 against Brentford 1- 0 at home, while as a visitor they have only achieved, with today’s, two victories throughout the season.

