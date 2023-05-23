Actor Daniel Day-Lewis appeared in public for the first time after the end of his career – photo

American paparazzi managed to photograph the famous actor Daniel Day-Lewis for the first time in four years. He is the only one in history to have received three Oscars in the Best Actor category. In addition, he has won four BAFTA awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and many other awards. All this makes the 66-year-old Briton the most famous film actor in history.

However, in 2017, Day-Lewis unexpectedly announced the end of his career. He did not explain the reason. He hinted that he had achieved everything that any actor could dream of.

After that, Daniel rarely appeared in public, and four years ago he seemed to dissolve. No one knew where he was or what he was doing.

And on May 18, the paparazzi accidentally saw the movie star on the street. Day-Lewis was walking somewhere in a blue tracksuit and baseball cap. He was talking on a mobile phone. In his other hand he held a small gray plastic bag.

Daniel Day-Lewis

The paparazzi took several pictures. They decided to be on duty in the area, hoping for a new meeting. And they were right – the next day, Daniel appeared with his wife. He was again dressed in a sporty style, yellow pants, a blue striped T-shirt, a dark jacket and a baseball cap. Day-Lewis was holding the hand of his wife, Rebecca Miller. She is the daughter of the famous American playwright Arthur Miller.

Daniel with his wife

The couple got married in November 1996. Rebekah gave birth to two sons.

It is known that Day-Lewis has dual citizenship — American and Irish. It was also reported that Daniel once bought an apartment in Manhattan. Apparently, he has recently chosen it as his primary residence.

Three “Oscars” brought the actor the main roles in the films “My Left Foot” (1989), “Oil” (2007) and “Lincoln” (2012).

