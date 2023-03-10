9
The shortage affects the hospitals in the most important areas: “The situation is painful,” admits Kages boss Gerhard Stark frankly. The staff shortage has also affected the renowned lung department at the LKH Graz: In the intensive care unit (six beds), two beds are already blocked. On the normal ward, 19 of the 30 beds (including three sleep laboratory beds) are now active. There is a lack of nurses.
