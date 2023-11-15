Home » Administrative court: Hessian AfD may be observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution
Administrative court: Hessian AfD may be observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution

Administrative court: Hessian AfD may be observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution

Hessian AfD may be monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (picture alliance / dpa / Swen Pförtner)

The administrative court announced after its decision on an urgent application in Wiesbaden that there were indications of the party’s efforts that were directed against the free democratic basic order. At the same time, the judges ruled that the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution had unlawfully informed the public in a press release about the AfD’s observation. Unlike in the federal government or other states, there is no legal basis for this in Hesse. The Hessian AfD had called for the observation to be stopped.

