African-American Man Arrested for Shooting Murder of Dominican Woman, Nephew, and Dog in Upper Manhattan

Police Arrest African-American Man for Shooting Murder of Dominican Woman, Nephew, and Dog

NEW YORK – An African-American man named Lenue Moore, 31, has been arrested by the police for the shooting murder of a Dominican woman, her nephew, and her dog near Highbridge Park in Upper Manhattan.

Moore, who was found hiding under a bed during his arrest, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty and the murders of Jacqueline Billini, 57, and Levaughn Harvin, 42, on September 29.

Judge Marisol Martínez Alonso has ordered Moore’s detention without bail.

The tragic incident occurred when Billini and Harvin were walking their dogs at the corner of W. 165th Street and Edgecombe Avenue. Moore shot them both in the head and also killed Billini’s dog, Zeus.

It has been revealed that Billini and Moore were neighbors and had constant arguments over the barking of the woman’s three dogs. The tension between them had been escalating, with Moore previously kicking Billini’s dog and threatening her with a hammer. As a result, Moore was arrested and charged with robbery earlier this year. He was also forced to move due to a protective order imposed on him by the female victim.

Moore now faces a potential life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of addressing community disputes and potential signs of violence before they escalate to such tragic consequences. The community had been aware of the ongoing tension between Moore and Billini, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting and addressing such conflicts in a timely manner.

The case is still under investigation, and further details surrounding the motive behind the shootings have not been released.

Police are urging anyone with additional information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

The victims’ families are left devastated by the loss of their loved ones and their beloved pet. They have requested privacy during this difficult time.

The court proceedings for Moore’s trial are yet to be scheduled.

