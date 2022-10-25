[The Epoch Times, October 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Xiao Lusheng and Yi Ru interviewed and reported) At the end of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the official epidemic statistics did not drop but rose, and there was a tendency to spread in Beijing, Tianjin and other places. Under the control of the epidemic, prices in Beijing have skyrocketed, and the closure of Shanghai has made express delivery unable to arrive. Citizens sighed, “It’s really unfortunate to be born in such a place.”

On October 24, the website of the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China reported data. From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 23, there were 924 new local cases in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (173 confirmed cases, asymptomatic). 751 cases). On October 23, it was notified that there were 838 new local cases (155 confirmed cases and 683 asymptomatic cases)

Because the CCP has always covered up the truth, the outside world has generally questioned the authenticity of the data.

At present, the new cases in Beijing have spread to Chaoyang, Xicheng, Haidian, Tongzhou and other districts. Several new risk points have been added in Chaoyang District and Dongcheng District, and the positive persons and risk points in Tongzhou District involve Beijing Metro Line 7.

Mr. Liu, a Beijing resident, told The Epoch Times on the 24th that the epidemic situation in Beijing has been relatively tense recently, because the CCP held a meeting, “The place where the epidemic occurs will definitely be closed. As long as there are confirmed cases, the closure is generally 7 days now, and people are not allowed to go out. The control is very strict, Buying dog food (express delivery) in other places is also not allowed.”

Mr. Liu said that nucleic acid testing is now required to enter the supermarket and everywhere, and the health code is frequently popped up. “There was an epidemic in a community very close to our community. I drove past the pop-up window that day. It is very troublesome to have to check twice in three days after the pop-up window. The control is still very strict now, which affects many industries.”

Mr. Liu said that the weather has cooled down and winter is approaching, and the epidemic cannot be cleared up. The social aspects will be found as soon as they are investigated. “How to clear this thing (virus) is too unscientific”, but the country has always insisted on this statement.

Mr Liu also denounced the official claim that the economy was “good”.

On the 24th, the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China released data. According to preliminary calculations, China‘s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first three quarters of this year was 87,026.9 billion yuan (RMB), a year-on-year increase of 3.0% at constant prices.

Mr. Liu said, “I can’t see that (the economy is good), the lockdown is everywhere, there is no business, and there is no income. Now the price has risen sharply, pork is more than 20 yuan (a pound), and a pound of pure pork ribs costs 33 yuan. I don’t even dare to eat pork ribs now, I only have more than 1,000 yuan a month (income), and my life is very stressful.”

“Beijing Daily” reported on the 14th that the price of fresh vegetables in September changed from a decrease of 0.8% in August to an increase of 6.4%; the price of pork increased by 32.8%, an increase of 12.3 percentage points from August; the price of fresh fruit increased by 24.2%, an increase of 8% Monthly expansion of 4.8 percentage points and so on.

In addition to Beijing, the epidemic situation in Tianjin is also heating up, and people are also under lockdown. As of 6:00 pm on the 22nd, Tianjin has 24 high-risk areas and 28 medium-risk areas. According to official media, a cluster of outbreaks in Tianjin occurred in Wangkou Town, Jinghai District.

Official data show that from the 19th to the 21st, a total of 145 new local infections were reported in Tianjin, of which more than 120 were close contacts of the positive person found in Wangkou Town on the 18th, their family members, colleagues and fellow villagers.

Mr. Qin, a citizen of Jinghai District, Tianjin, who works at the isolation point, told the Epoch Times reporter on the 24th that he had been working at the isolation point since the 7th and has not returned home. “The epidemic is very serious now. (Too many) people who have been quarantined have gone to other places. They have gone to Wuqing and Ninghe for quarantine. Those who are locked at home and quarantined in hotels can be found anywhere.”

Mr. Qin said that now restaurants are not allowed to open, shopping malls and factories are all closed, and now nucleic acid testing is performed every day.

A staff member of a gas station in Wangkou Town, Jinghai District, Tianjin, also said that people are locked in their homes and cannot come out. Only anti-epidemic cars came to refuel on the road. Gas stations can operate as a logistical guarantee, while other restaurants and shopping malls are closed.

Shanghai Express can not reach the public sigh helpless

As a metropolis in Shanghai, some districts have also been closed due to the epidemic.

Shanghai Mr. Wang told The Epoch Times reporter on the 24th that the epidemic situation in Qingpu District and Minhang District was made more nervous by the government.

“(Officially) thinks that it is a serious area that cannot send express delivery. Now it takes turns to block, and (official) has the final say.” Mr. Wang said, “Now the people are very helpless. If the people have no food or life, the next step will be. I don’t want to say it, everyone understands that if this continues, (officials) are courting death on their own. The common people need to eat and live.”

Ms. Xu from Shanghai also said that the postal service is no longer working. On the 24th, she wanted to buy a group purchase and buy a thermos, but the other party said that the delivery was stopped and stopped.

“The (things) I bought during the epidemic (before) have not been received yet. If I buy them now, he will not send them.” Ms. Xu said.

The Shanghai Postal Administration issued a consumer reminder on the 21st saying that the nucleic acid tests of employees of individual express delivery companies have been abnormal recently, so express delivery may be delayed in certain areas.

Some netizens also disclosed that multiple express cards were stuck in the transit center. The official information on the Shanghai epidemic clearly stated that it was controllable, but sellers in Yiwu, Jiangxi and other places said that they could not deliver goods due to epidemic prevention.

Ms. Xu believes that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it will definitely be blocked, but little people can’t do anything about it.

“Didn’t (the CCP) say that we have to live a hard life? Be prepared to live a hard life. I’m ready to live a hard life.” Ms. Xu said helplessly, “I can buy something now or buy something, money will be useless in the future, I was born in This place is really unfortunate.”

Responsible editor: Lin Congwen#