Agonizing goal by Yerry Mina to avoid defeat for his team

On the penultimate date of the English Premier League, Everton, who is fighting not to be relegated to the second division, managed to salvage an agonizing draw on his visit to Wolverhampton, thanks to the goal scored by the Colombian Yerry Mina, who appeared in the area as one more striker and in the last breath of the game, at minute 99, he managed to score to give life to his team and stay one game away from remaining.

The coffee defender has had good performances after his return after the few performances he had had due to constant injuries and it is not yet known if he will continue in the toffees or change teams for next season.