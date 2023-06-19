Aidaa announces exhibit on the 3 bears found dead in Trentino – Trentino AA/S

“Check for possible human involvement”

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 18 – “After the discovery of the third dead bear in the Pergine mountains, the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment has decided to send a complaint to the public prosecutor of Trento to ask for an investigation into possible human involvement in the cause of the three bears’ deaths,” Aidaa announced in a statement.



In particular, Aidaa asks the Trento prosecutor’s office to “acquire the autopsy results of the tests performed on the three carcasses of dead bears found in areas where bears had never disappeared in the past, and to verify whether there is a conspicuous presence of poisonous baits in the area, as stated by various witnesses including a shepherd and the owner of a refuge located in the Mount Peller area and to verify the irregular hunting activity and poachers in the places where the male bears were found”. (HANDLE).



