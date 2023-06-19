Home » Aidaa announces exhibit on the 3 bears found dead in Trentino – Trentino AA/S
News

Aidaa announces exhibit on the 3 bears found dead in Trentino – Trentino AA/S

by admin
Aidaa announces exhibit on the 3 bears found dead in Trentino – Trentino AA/S

“Check for possible human involvement”

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 18 – “After the discovery of the third dead bear in the Pergine mountains, the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment has decided to send a complaint to the public prosecutor of Trento to ask for an investigation into possible human involvement in the cause of the three bears’ deaths,” Aidaa announced in a statement.

In particular, Aidaa asks the Trento prosecutor’s office to “acquire the autopsy results of the tests performed on the three carcasses of dead bears found in areas where bears had never disappeared in the past, and to verify whether there is a conspicuous presence of poisonous baits in the area, as stated by various witnesses including a shepherd and the owner of a refuge located in the Mount Peller area and to verify the irregular hunting activity and poachers in the places where the male bears were found”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Dead farmhand: Trani Court acquits entrepreneur - Puglia

You may also like

“Salamat Abu Al-Banat” is the source of my...

The destruction of Yeferson Cossio’s three luxurious vans

At the Beijing Book Fair, contemporary Chinese literature...

The cartoonist Graziano Origa dies in the sea...

Global interest in the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al...

They investigate an armed attack that left one...

Nations League: Italy-Netherlands 3-2. Mancini smiles: ‘We have...

Hurry up my child! – OujdaCity

Colombia team defeated Panama in friendly

Trieste Estate comes alive: 20 shows from 19...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy