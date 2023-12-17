Alessandro Borghese 4 Restaurants: Unmissable Culinary Challenges! First TV on Sky and NOW

The van of Alessandro Borghese 4 Restaurants it starts again from north to south for Italy, but once again the chef who can confirm or overturn every result will use planes to go and look for the best Italian restaurants abroad.

They leave again Sunday 17 December on Sky and streaming on NOW the challenges of the iconic show, for a new and unprecedented journey that will return outside the Italian borders touching French Riviera e Lisbonand will move to Italy between Oltrepò Pavese, Ravenna, Sardinia, Gorizia, Lucca, Monza, Mantua.

And it’s right there French Riviera the first stage of the Sky Original journey produced by Banijay Italia. A fantastic place that rises surrounded by the crystalline sea and full of villages full of history immersed in the heights of Provence, a stretch of coast famous throughout the world and among the most loved destinations by the stars of the international jet-set, capable however of welcoming and also satisfy mass tourism. More than 150 kilometers ranging from Menton to Cassis, iconic places such as Saint Tropez with its port crowded with yachts, Nice and its Promenade des Anglais, or Cannes, which with its Festival brings together the best of cinema for ten days a year world; but also an area full of art and culture, whose streets and views have inspired artists such as Picasso, Matisse, Chagall, Renoir. A fully French territory which however arrives a handful of kilometers after the Italian border and which has always represented a much-loved destination for tourists born on this side of the Alps: there are dozens of Italian restaurants on the French Riviera, suited to mass tourism or more focused on a niche audience that seeks elegance but also the tradition of Italian food. Who better than Alessandro Borghese could set out in search of best Italian restaurant on the French Riviera? In the race, in the debut episode of Sunday 17 December at 9.15pm on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW, always available on demand, visible on Sky GoThere are Salvatore with his “Villa Marina Salvatore”, Tina con “And Tina 33”, Vincent con “Chez Vincent – ​​The Seaside” e Francesco with his “Diva Restaurant”.

THE RESTAURANTS COMPETING ON SUNDAY 17TH:

BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT ON THE FRENCH RIVIERA

Salvatore, Villa Marina Salvatore: Salvatore is of Sicilian origins although he has lived in France for more than 40 years. Inside the restaurant he takes care of practically everything: he chooses the menu together with the chefs, serves in the dining room and deals personally with the fishermen of the bay to obtain the best fish. Salvatore, who defines himself as sociable and friendly as well as being a great sports fan and former rally driver, aims to promote true Italian cuisine, the one passed down from his grandmother. The restaurant is located in Villeneuve-Loubet, a small municipality near Antibes, in the Bay of Angels. The entrance to the restaurant has a small outdoor terrace a few steps from the sea; the internal room is refined and modern and recalls Italian culture through paintings depicting characters from entertainment and scenes from Italian films of the past.

Tina, And Tina 33: Concetta, known to everyone simply as Tina, is the owner of this restaurant located in Cannes. Neapolitan by origin, she moved to the French Riviera with her family to open her own restaurant in which she is now the protagonist, as well as the chef. Tina is a sociable and eccentric woman, she loves to court her clients by making them feel at home. Having made several sacrifices to open her place, she does not willingly accept the criticisms directed at her: she does her best to make sure that her place is perfect in every respect. The restaurant is located in the center of one of the main streets of the city: with a refined and elegant style, the furnishings recall the idea of ​​the classic French restaurant with outdoor tables very close to each other and two colours, light blue and white, which they recall the sea, an element always present in Tina’s life.

Vincent, Chez Vincent-Le Bord de Mer: Vincent is the owner of this little restaurant by the sea in Juan Les Pins, a seaside village in Antibes. He has Calabrian origins but of Calabria he only retains the sweet memory of the sauce that his mother prepared for him. He has dedicated his whole life to catering and the restaurant of which he is now proud, fish is an institution for him. Chef for more than 35 years, with his cuisine and his French accent he has managed to conquer everyone, even if he now dedicates himself to working in the dining room and relating to customers. The restaurant is a magical place that stimulates relaxation in its customers: you can eat while enjoying the view on the terrace or dipping your feet in the water, given that it is also a bathing establishment.

Francesco, Diva Restaurant:Francesco is the owner and manager of this restaurant located in the small corner of paradise of the Saint Jean Cap Ferrat marina, a place so magical that it is almost completely car-free. Born in Milan, he followed his adventurer instinct from a young age, traveling a lot and doing the most disparate jobs until, a few years ago, he finally decided to open his own place without having too much experience as a restaurateur. He is a real entertainer, he loves to create a feeling with his customers and during the service he wants everything to flow smoothly. The venue is chic and elegant and has an important reputation, welcoming customers arriving from Monte Carlo and Nice but also VIPs on holiday. The spectacular view is the backdrop to evenings of music.

THE MECHANISM AND THE FIFTH CATEGORY: ON THE FRENCH RIVIERA IT IS PASTA ALL SCOGLIO

The rules they made Alessandro Borghese 4 Restaurants an iconic show on Italian television remain unchanged: four restaurateurs, who share a common aspect or characteristic, compete with taste and originality to win the title of best in a given category and obtain the coveted and unmistakable “ten” by the chef. Each restaurateur invites the other three suitors to his restaurant accompanied by chef Alessandro Borghese, who does not give up his scrupulous inspection in the restaurant’s kitchen to ensure that the high standards of catering are respected without leaving out any details.

The fearsome evaluation continues during the meal, when the staff is evaluated on reception, service and preparation. The diners first comment on the dishes they taste and then draw up their own report card assigning a score from 0 to 10 location, menu, service e I count of the restaurant, in addition to the fifth category, different in each episode. In fact, even in this new cycle of unpublished episodes, all four challengers will have to try their hand at the same dish or ingredient, very representative of the reference territory and ordered by all the restaurateurs at the table, to create an even more direct comparison. In this first episode, set on the French Riviera, the fifth category is represented by one of the dishes that are truly synonymous with Italy abroad, the seafood pastathe symbolic dish of the culinary tradition of the French Riviera.

Chef Borghese’s judgment is revealed only at the end and, as always, his votes can confirm or overturn the entire ranking. The winner of each episode, then, in addition to the highly coveted title of best restaurantwill receive a economic contribution to invest in your business.

All restaurants participating in the program are identifiable through the #Ale4Ristoranti “stamp”. exposed outside, a network of venues tested by those in the know: the restaurateurs themselves.

Sky Brand Solutions, a department of Sky Media, together with Banijay Italia brought on board the new episodes of “Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti” Generali Italia, Volkswagen Veicoli Commerciali, Verisure Italy, Consorzio Asti Spumante e Moscato d’Asti, ChefLine, Rentokil Initial Italy. “Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti” is a Sky production Original made by Banijay Italia. Written by Alessandro Borghese, Nicola Lorenzi and Marco Tangerini. The direction is by Gianni Monfredini.

ALESSANDRO BORGHESE 4 RISTORANTI is on air from 17 December every Sunday at 9.15pm on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW, always available on demand and visible on Sky Go.

