He told the name of Diana’s father, her daughter who died of starvation after being left alone for six days at home, to her lawyers. Solange Marchignoli e Luca D’Auria. Who maintain professional secrecy, and the utmost “confidentiality on a series of information that emerges from the interviews in prison and from the performance of our business” specified the two lawyers.

The identity of the father (an Italian) was one of the missing pieces in the story of Alessia Pifferi, the 36-year-old resident in via Parea in prison for two weeks on charges of voluntary homicide against her 18-month-old daughter for having left her to die of starvation in a camping cot. Also useful for investigators who may decide to hear it. For the public prosecutor, in fact, the version of the man – although it does not represent an investigative priority – will serve to complete the picture on the woman and on the family context in which the child grew up and in particular will serve to find Pifferi’s words on the birth of the child. The woman on several occasions has in fact given contrasting versions, both as regards the episodes related to the birth of the child, and on what happened in the last period. Pifferi had also told many lies to his family and to the people he met in Leffe, the town where the man who he defined as his “companion” lives.

Pifferi yesterday received a visit from his lawyers in prison today. The woman appeared calmer and more lucid, according to her defenders: she does not change the version of events on what happened in those days, but she has begun to face the first questions that will concern the proceedings. The woman also allegedly asked several times about Leffe’s former partner, in the province of Bergamo, who, however, apparently did not want to talk to her.

The lawyers then made it known that the biased neurological consultancy (entrusted by the defense to Professor Pietro Pietrini, full professor of Clinical Biochemistry and Clinical Molecular Biology at the University of Pisa) could already be carried out from Thursday, but the green light of the prosecutor is still missing. The lawyers also made it known that they will ask for audio and video recordings of Alessia Pifferi’s interrogations.