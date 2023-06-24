Alias ​​”Lucho” was caught with drugs

Authorities managed to apprehend a man dedicated to micro-trafficking in the municipality of Aipe.

In response to a citizen complaint, he arrives at Calle 4 with Carrera 5 in the downtown neighborhood, to find the capture of a man dedicated to micro-trafficking.

Uniforms from quadrant 01 attached to the Aipe Police Station, through search and control activities, managed to capture a 51-year-old person known as “Juancho”, who was found in his possession 12 small bags containing Cocaine hydrochloride ready for commercialization

The captured person will be left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying Narcotics, where later a guarantee control judge will define their legal situation.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, invites citizens to continue denouncing the people and places dedicated to the sale through anti-drug line 167 and line 123.

