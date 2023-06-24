Home » Alias ​​”Lucho” was caught with drugs
News

Alias ​​”Lucho” was caught with drugs

by admin
Alias ​​”Lucho” was caught with drugs

Authorities managed to apprehend a man dedicated to micro-trafficking in the municipality of Aipe.

In response to a citizen complaint, he arrives at Calle 4 with Carrera 5 in the downtown neighborhood, to find the capture of a man dedicated to micro-trafficking.

Uniforms from quadrant 01 attached to the Aipe Police Station, through search and control activities, managed to capture a 51-year-old person known as “Juancho”, who was found in his possession 12 small bags containing Cocaine hydrochloride ready for commercialization

The captured person will be left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying Narcotics, where later a guarantee control judge will define their legal situation.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, invites citizens to continue denouncing the people and places dedicated to the sale through anti-drug line 167 and line 123.

See also  José Jorge López Theater in Santa Rosa, a wait that is already desperate

You may also like

Relief at Karstadt in Essen: “We are overjoyed”

»Assange should be extradited to the country that...

Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living...

Azure VMware Solution: These are the innovations in...

Rastra caught fire after a serious crash on...

perspective Guerra al ‘tranq’, epidemic que tiene ‘zombie’...

Old tombstones from the Lafnitz are auctioned off...

Prigozhin announces that Wagner is withdrawing to his...

UN Women is committed to the development of...

Premiere for Störtebeker: open-air season started on Rügen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy