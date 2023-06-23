All localities and departments seize the farming season to promote “three summers” production_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 22 Question: All localities and departments seize the farming season to promote “three summers” production

Xinhua News Agency reporters Yu Qiongyuan, Yu Wenjing, Wei Biao

A few days ago, a thunderstorm ended the days of hot weather. In Xiajin County, Dezhou City, Shandong Province, Sun Shengwang and Yang Shouhai, agricultural machinery operators in Ertun Village, Dukouyi Township, began to grab moisture for summer planting.

After supporting Henan to harvest wheat this year, Sun Shengwang and Yang Shouhai returned to Xiajin County around June 10 to continue their work. “From seven or eight o’clock in the morning, to rush until one o’clock in the morning, we have to take advantage of the fine weather to collect the wheat as soon as possible.” Sun Shengwang said.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, as of June 20, 9 provinces including Sichuan, Hubei, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hebei, Shandong, Shaanxi, and Shanxi have harvested 301 million mu of winter wheat, with a harvest progress of 99%. Machine collection is basically over.

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that during the “Three Summers” period of this year, more than 600,000 combine harvesters, more than 800,000 agricultural machinery operators, and more than 6,100 agricultural machinery emergency operation service teams across the country are fighting in the front line of wheat harvesting, mechanized harvesting Accounting for more than 99%.

“This year’s summer grain harvest in Shanxi is generally good. Thanks to the high enthusiasm of farmers for planting, the sown area has increased steadily, the proportion of sowing at the right time and moisture is high, the wheat field seedlings are full and strong, and the rain is basically suitable. Major pests and weeds are monitored and monitored. The prevention and control is in place, and the hazards are generally light.” said Wang Yuanrong, Director of the Planting Management Division of the Shanxi Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Compact the responsibility and stabilize the area. This year, the central government will continue to increase the minimum purchase price of wheat, implement the “one-spray and three-defense” wheat coverage, and distribute a one-time subsidy of 10 billion yuan to actual grain farmers during the critical period of spring field management. All regions have strictly implemented the requirements of the party and the government sharing the same responsibility for food security, and the area of ​​winter wheat has increased steadily. At the same time, the southern region is doing everything possible to tap the potential of winter fallow fields, and the drought-stricken areas are doing their best to fight drought and ensure sowing, so as to ensure the implementation of the task of expanding rapeseed.

Precise guidance to increase yield per unit area. This year, for the first time, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs implemented a large-scale increase in the yield of major crops such as grain and oil, formulated a comprehensive plan for lifting bill yields by region, and issued technical guidance for each crop. Carry out green, high-yield and high-efficiency actions for wheat, and promote the implementation of key measures such as precision sowing and topdressing of withered and weak seedlings.

Take multiple measures and strive to “take food from the mouth of insects” and “seize food from the mouth of dragons”. This year, the central government and all levels of finance have arranged a total of 5.2 billion yuan to support the prevention and control of diseases and insect pests and wheat “one spray, three defenses”. The areas damaged by rust and scab were respectively reduced by 25.3% and 15.6% compared with the previous year. At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, together with the departments of water conservancy, emergency response, and meteorology, jointly formulated disaster relief and harvest protection plans, and established a “three summers” production work coordination mechanism with transportation, petroleum and petrochemical departments.

It is understood that in response to the local “bad field rain” emergency situation, each major production area has set up an emergency operation service team for agricultural machinery to help farmers with small scattered plots and difficulties in rushing to harvest and plant. Provincial finances of Henan, Shaanxi, and Hebei allocated 3.879 billion yuan to support rush harvesting and drying of wheat. More than 216,000 combine harvesters were invested in Henan Province to race against time to harvest wheat. The daily harvest during the peak period was 15.43 million mu, which was 2 million mu more than normal.

The machine shuttles across the field and inserts the next seedlings. On the afternoon of June 19, as soon as the heavy rain stopped, Ping Donglin, chairman of the Hehe Ecological Agriculture Professional Cooperative in Tianchang City, Chuzhou City, Anhui Province, and the agricultural service team were busy in the field. This year they managed about 9,200 mu of rice. Due to the rainy weather during the summer harvest, the progress of summer planting and stubble pressing has been delayed. “The ‘Three Summers’ season is a ‘grab’. We have to work overtime to rush for seeds.” Ping Donglin said.

According to the dispatch of agricultural conditions on June 20, 72.3% of the country’s grain has been sown in summer. 90.1% of summer corn has been sown, 76.9% of summer soybeans have been sown, and 80.2% of mid-season rice has been sown. Summer sowing in Henan and Shaanxi is basically over, nearly 90% in Anhui and Shandong, 80% in Hebei, and 70% in Jiangsu.

“In many places, wheat is harvested in the morning and corn is planted in the afternoon. At present, the progress of summer sowing has been faster than the same period last year, and sowing has been achieved at the right time.” The person in charge of the relevant department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said that the summer harvest was affected by the continuous rainy weather in the early stage. The progress of summer sowing in the early stage has been slow, but various places have strengthened the scheduling of agricultural machinery to rush to harvest quickly, coupled with the good soil moisture, the summer harvest and summer sowing are steadily advancing.

[

责编：杨煜 ]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

