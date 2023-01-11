China Central Radio and Television, Beijing, January 11, according to China Central Radio and Television’s “News and Newspaper Summary” report, all localities provide more intimate and precise services, and actively, safely and orderly promote the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown virus .

At the Community Health Service Center of Chengnan Street, Qingjiangpu District, Huai’an City, Jiangsu Province, medical staff are instructing elderly people 60 years old and above to receive booster immunization vaccines to receive the inhaled new crown vaccine.

The Nanchenji Central Health Center of Huaiyin District, Huai’an City made immediate deployments for the local elderly left-behind population.

Wei Jie, Vice President of Business at the Hospital: Through big data means, we can accurately find out the base number of the target population over 60 years old, so as to ensure the safe and orderly progress of the vaccination work.

In Dukou Village, Pushun Town, Dianjiang County, Chongqing City, 85-year-old Huang Wubang and his wife had limited mobility. The vaccination team from the Town Health Service Center came to the old man’s home and vaccinated them.

Yin Minghua, member of the Party Committee Propaganda and Traditional Campaign of Pushun Town, Dianjiang County, Chongqing City: For the elderly with limited mobility and long distances, we send mobile service doctors to come to vaccinate to protect the health of the elderly group and ensure that no household or person will be left behind. .

In Huayuan Community, Ma’anshan City, Anhui Province, the medical staff of Anmin Street Community Health Service Center opened a “green channel” for the new crown vaccination.

Resident Wang Guoping: It is very convenient to come to our door to vaccinate us without going out or queuing up.

Before vaccination, medical staff will learn in detail whether they have underlying diseases, contraindications to vaccination, etc.

Wang Lu, a community worker: Our garden community understands the needs of the elderly through door-to-door or phone calls, and establishes a ledger. According to the time when the elderly are at home, they can directly contact the doctor of Anmin Street Health Service Center for “door-to-door service”.