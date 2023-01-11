On December 28, 2022, a patient in the emergency room of a Beijing hospital was infused with fluid in the corridor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China, January 10, 2023](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Muzi) The recent new crown (COVID-19) in mainland Chinaepidemicraging. recently,Beijing ChinaHenan and many other places publicly shouted that the local area has passed the first waveinfection peak,HavemainlandNetizens asked, “Where are the peaks of severe illness and death?” The outside world believes that the Chinese officials’ statement is unbelievable, and China‘s “real hell has not yet come!”

Many places in the mainland have released: the peak of the first wave of infections has passed

On January 9, Henan Province took the lead in shouting that the peak had passed. According to a report from the World Wide Web, on the morning of January 9, Henan Province officially reported that as of January 6, 2023, the infection rate of the new crown (COVID-19) virus in the province was 89.0%, including 89.1% in urban areas and 88.9% in rural areas. The strain is still dominated by the Amicron BA.5.2 variant. However, after reaching its peak on December 19, 2022, the number of outpatients continued to decline. It is judged that our province has successfully passed the peak of the epidemic and transitioned smoothly and orderly.

On January 10, the Lu media Observer.com reported that many places have recently released the latest research and judgment, and the first wave of infection peaks has passed, and fever clinics continue to decline. Including Henan, Beijing, Chongqing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Foshan and Huizhou in Guangdong, Sanya and Haikou in Hainan.

Beijing: Yin Yong, the acting mayor of Beijing, told CCTV, “The epidemic in Beijing has passed the peak of the infection, and the entire population should be said to have built new capabilities in terms of immunity.”

Chongqing: The daily number of patients in the fever clinics of secondary and primary medical institutions in Chongqing reached its peak on December 20. As of January 3, there were only more than 7,000 people. The peak period of infection in Chongqing should have passed.

Jiangsu: From December 8, 2022, the number of visits to fever clinics in Jiangsu Province will increase rapidly, and the overall peak will be reached on December 27, and all districts and cities will reach their peak before New Year’s Day.

In addition, the peak of the first wave of infections in Zhejiang Province has passed smoothly, the daily new infections in Sichuan Province are in the stage of falling, and Sanya and Haikou in Hainan have passed the peak of infections. The number of outpatient visits to fever clinics in Foshan, Guangdong has steadily and continuously declined, and Huizhou, Guangdong has crossed the first peak at the end of 2022.

In this regard, some mainland netizens asked, “What about the peak of severe illness and death?” Another netizen said, “It may also be that ghosts scare people and scare people to death, but people scare people to death. It means that you should not be overly panicked. Excessive panic is not due to illness. It was scared to death,” “Those queuing at the funeral parlor were really scared to death.” “This is an epidemic, what do you think it is? It doesn’t matter, you just continue to fool everyone, it is really inhuman.” “Subtext: Come out and consume!”

Outside: China’s “real hell hasn’t come yet!”

Authorities in various parts of China completely disregarded the videos and information about overcrowded hospitals, overcrowded funeral parlors, and dead bodies in hospital morgues that flowed out on major social media platforms, and hurriedly shouted that the local area has passed the first wave of infection peaks. The outside world has different opinions.

According to a report from Banwen.com, the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China stated to the outside world that the epidemic situation in many provinces has begun to decline and the peak has passed. Officials in Henan Province stated that 90% of the provincial residents were confirmed to be infected, but they have survived the peak of the epidemic. different.

Xie Qizhang, a distinguished professor at the Institute of Clinical Medicine of National Cheng Kung University, said, “It is impossible for the virus to develop like this.” It is generally estimated that the peak of the epidemic in China will be reached in April, and then it will slowly decline. “The real hell has not yet come.” China has gone from the original clearing to full opening, and the time is too short to prepare for it, resulting in an explosion in the number of infected people, and medical care is completely unaffordable. If everyone feels the collapse of medical care, but from now to April in the future, there is still More people will die. “It’s not bad news, but a medical nightmare.” Under the lack of medical care, the Chinese people really have the opportunity to feel the hell on earth.

Chen Zhijin, a doctor in the Department of Intensive Care Medicine of Chimei Hospital in Taiwan, also thinks, “Is the 90% figure just random shouting by local officials?” It’s unbelievable. Chen Zhijin also joked, “The virus is really obedient in this country. If it says it is cleared, it will not dare to spread. If it is said to be open, it will spread from door to door. It is really confusing. Even if the protective effect of the vaccine Very low and hard to imagine.”

Source: Watch China

