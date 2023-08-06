Home » All united for the well-being of Yoko
All united for the well-being of Yoko

by admin
Senator Esmeralda Hernández met with the Risaralda Regional Autonomous Corporation (CARDER) and the Ukumarí Biopark in order to address the current situation of Yoko, the only chimpanzee in captivity in Colombia.

Julio César Gómez, director of CARDER, expressed: «I want to highlight, as an environmental authority, the support that the senator has given to this process, that based on the events that occurred a few days ago with the other two individuals, we paid all our attention to clarify the situation that is still under investigation, but above all to procure better conditions for the remaining chimpanzee.”

The meeting discussed the possibility of moving Yoko to one of three international sanctuaries in England, the United States and Brazil, which offer animal welfare options. However, it was highlighted that this process must be evaluated from various points of view, including ethological and biological aspects, to ensure the relevance and well-being of the individual.

For her part, Senator Esmeralda Hernández, member of the Fifth Commission on Environmental Affairs, expressed satisfaction with the work day and stated: “We took advantage of this meeting to take a tour of the park and verify the conditions of the animals, we also began a dialogue that will allow us an institutional articulation that results in Yoko’s well-being and a dignified life for him.”

