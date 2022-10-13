Home News Alleghe, the hockeysta had drunk and bargained for the crash on the parked cars of the Ulss 1
Crash against two parked Pandas of Ulss 1 in Caprile. The Alleghe hockey insurance pays the damages to the health company, while the striker Jonaas Huovinen negotiates for driving under the influence of alcohol with an accident and during the night. It was not only the ice that caused the company’s Volkwagen Golf to go off the road, but also a few beers drank after the victory in Caldaro of the 2019/2020 Serie B championship, in which the Finnish striker had scored the first of the five goals, with which the Civette had won 5-3. Huovinen, who now plays in the Dutch second division, is defended by lawyer Manola Lise and the case has been heard in court before Judge Feletto. The lawyer must find an agreement with the prosecutor Tricoli, starting from the value of 1.30 detected by the alcohol test.

