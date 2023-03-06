Home News Altenburg: body found after fire in terraced house
Altenburg: body found after fire in terraced house

Altenburg: body found after fire in terraced house

After a fire, a body was discovered in a terraced house in Altenburg. As the state operations center announced to the police on Sunday afternoon, the identity of the dead person has not yet been determined.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. The fire brigade was able to prevent the flames from spreading and bring the fire under control. Nevertheless, the house burned down completely and is now in danger of collapsing. The property damage is provisionally estimated at at least 100,000 euros. There were no other injuries.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the fire at the scene. Witnesses said they heard the sound of an explosion.

