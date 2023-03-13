Home News AMAG company fire brigade now further upgraded | News.at
AMAG has expanded the fleet of the company fire brigade at the Ranshofen site with a new crane truck. If required, the new vehicle is also available for operations in Braunau and the surrounding area. “With this addition to the vehicle fleet, our company fire brigade is now perfectly positioned to provide efficient assistance in the event of damage both within the company and in the region,” says Gerald Mayer, CEO of AMAG.

With investments in vehicles amounting to around 1.4 million euros over the past five years, the AMAG company fire brigade is now well equipped. The company fire brigade is also part of the civil protection train in the Braunau district.

Steering and using the crane truck requires a crane license, which 16 helpers have already completed. At least three crane drivers are now available in each on-call group of the company fire brigade, so that the vehicle can be used around the clock. The crane truck is intended for technical work at great heights and is used to move heavy loads. Possible application scenarios are salvaging plant and building parts after fire and storms or in the event of power failures, as well as for regular maintenance work at heights or in inadequate places, defects in indoor cranes and vehicle salvage.

Due to the special equipment of the crane with an additional knuckle boom and extensions, even hard-to-reach places on buildings, especially in the middle of the hall, can now be reached. The crane truck is also equipped with a container in which all the necessary tools – including a work basket, chains and a gripper arm – are stored and are therefore available on site at any time in the event of an emergency.

AMAG is a leading Austrian premium provider of high-quality cast and rolled aluminum products that are used in a wide variety of industries.

