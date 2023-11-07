Among the ‘mud angels’ in Campi Bisenzio also 20 migrants – News

Among the ‘mud angels’ who in recent days are bringing help to the flooded populations of Campi Bisenzio (Florence) there are also 20 guests of the Risorgimento atraordinaria reception center in Sesto Fiorentino, managed by the Caritas Solidarity Foundation of Florence. They are young people under 30 years old from Bangladesh, Egypt, Gambia, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, asylum seekers, who arrived in the Florentine facility less than six months ago.





As soon as the possibility of intervening as volunteers was proposed, they stepped forward: since Saturday morning they have been busy alongside the other ‘angels’ to lend a hand to the citizens of Campi, cleaning the streets, houses, buildings, gardens from slime. Every day they reach Campi Bisenzio, where with shovels, boots, gloves and a great desire to help others, they get to work to ensure that citizens can return to their daily lives and homes as soon as possible. On Saturday they went back on foot, then transport was organized by minibus. At the Center they have organized shifts to volunteer in the flooded areas and every day there is not a vacancy left.





“We are moved by the spirit of generosity that the guests of the Cas of Sesto Fiorentino have shown towards the citizens of the Piana affected by the flood” comments the president of Fondazione Solidarietà Caritas Vincenzo Lucchetti.





“It is a beautiful example of mutual solidarity and altruism, a way for the center’s guests to make themselves useful, to come into contact with society, to make acquaintances, a step on their path of welcome and integration”.



