The Italian summer will be very hot, very short, very bad. But beyond the climate, and for those who do not want to spend August talking about micro alliances and are interested in social and economic problems, what will we talk about in this electoral campaign? For decades, at least since the signing of the Maastricht Treaty and then the Stability and Growth Pact, the space for national economic policy has narrowed.

Unless we propose Italy’s exit from the European Union – and no party, when the Union assigns us 191.5 billion to spend on investments, dreams of putting this suicide in its program – who will win the elections will face a path already written. On the one hand, it will have to put into practice the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), in order to obtain the tranches of financing subsequent to the 46 billion already collected (changes to the Plan can be proposed, but would not be welcomed by Brussels); on the other hand, in the event of market turbulence that causes the difference in yield (spread) between Italian and German bonds to grow excessively, it will have to submit to the additional supervision provided for by the new European Central Bank (ECB) shield, launched on the day of the fall of Mario Draghi’s government and of which Italy will probably be the first test.

But it would be wrong to assume that, at this point, there is no room for two (or more) economic policy options. Or that, worse, we are at the usual re-edition of the derby among the moderate-Europeanists-realists – who roughly propose themselves as the guarantors of the European establishment in Italy, ignoring their former social base and the sufferings of those who do not reach the end month – and the populist right in the permanent election campaign, which interprets that unease with promises of expenses and reliefs that it cannot keep. It would be wrong because a lot has changed since 2018, in Europe and in Italy.

Seen from Europe, the Italian electoral campaign is dangerous. But this time not only and not so much for Italy, but for Europe itself. Which with difficulty, and with continuous risks of going back, has given itself active budgetary instruments with the Next generation EU plan (the framework within which the Pnrr is), financed with an embryo of common debt very hindered and badly seen by northern hawks; and confirmed a shield of solidarity against speculation, after the “whatever it takes” of 26 July 2012 (exactly ten years ago), this too still to be tested and strengthened.

It is not only Italy that European aid and money are at stake; but also the European Union which, if Italy gives up, is playing the possibility of moving forward on a federal, supportive and progressive path, in whose extremely difficult construction the Italian leadership should play a role, weaving the right alliances and putting forward feasible proposals . The pushes to defend only the national interests of the strongest are always present, and will increase in times of crisis; It would be singular and tragic if even the weak, like us, were associated with these pressures: a bit as if the poor voted for parties that propose to cut taxes on the rich, as unfortunately happened more than once from Donald Trump to Matteo Salvini.