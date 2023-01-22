The authorities do not rule out any hypothesis in the double murder that took place on Friday night inside a house on Carrera 20 with Calle 23 in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood of Valledupar.

Up to this place a man arrived aboard a motorcycle and murdered José Enrique Daza, 73 years old, and his granddaughter María Angélica De La Cruz Daza, 27 years old, with a firearm.

The victims were left dead in the living room and one of the rooms of the house before the eyes of their relatives.

Apparently, the crime was against another person and when they did not find her in the house, they attacked the aforementioned.

Police units arrived at the scene a few minutes after the crime and carried out the technical inspection of the corpses, while investigators interviewed the witnesses in order to clarify the facts and find the person responsible.

It should be noted that so far in 2023 there have been seven violent deaths in this capital. In 2022 the figure closed at 142 murders.

Related