Another attack on social security – breaking latest news

Cesar Augusto Correa

The Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS) has been enduring a series of attacks for 3 decades. They were started by Sixto Durán, continued by Oswaldo Hurtado, Jamil Mahuad, Gustavo Noboa, Lenin Moreno and now Guillermo Lasso. The biggest money-gamblers in the country have their eye on the billions of dollars in our social security and want to manage them to their full satisfaction, following the disastrous example of the Chileans.

He is currently working on a project to cut the benefits of affiliates when they retire, so that the IESS has large sums left over that will serve to finance the financial operations of the richest in Ecuador.

On May 3 and 4, the national press published official data on IESS collections in recent months. EL UNIVERSO headlined the news thus: “For the second consecutive month, the IESS achieves a record figure by raising $864 million.” For its part, the DIARIO CRONICA, from Loja, headlined: “IESS broke record collection in the month of April.”

The newspapers said that in April the IESS collected USD 864,400,000, which represented USD 93,600,000 more than in April 2022, and USD 39,000,000 than in March 2023. It was also reported that the number of affiliates was 3 million 700 thousand and the number of retirees of 570,000, that is, that for each retiree there are 7 contributors, when what is needed is that there are at least 8 contributors. In 2017, when Rafael Correa ended his term, in the IESS there were 4,000,000 affiliates and 500,000 retirees, which represented the required 8 contributors for each retiree.

The actual official reports then show that neither the IESS is bankrupt, nor that it is on its way to bankruptcy in the space of 3 years, as the report of the commission chaired by Augusto de la Torre lies to us.

The current imbalance, a consequence of the destruction of hundreds of thousands of jobs deliberately caused by the governments of Moreno and Lasso, could lead to bankruptcy after more than a decade and logically we are in time to apply corrective measures.

But it is not necessary in the slightest to make the large cuts to the amounts of retirement pensions that Augusto de la Torre recommends, to turn the majority of those who retire from now on into heavy burdens for their families.

With the contracting of numerous public works in a matter of months, the 4 million members would be exceeded and the minimum number of contributors can be passed for each retiree; With the increase in workers’ remuneration, the IESS’s monthly collection would rise by tens of millions of dollars and another great source of income would be the IESS with legal reforms that allow millions of workers who cannot be affiliated today.

