The first month of the year practically came to an end and in the public sphere things have not been able to take off. It is not only education, which apart from last week’s issue looms over this one that begins the concern for the Inem cleaners, there is the issue of hiring various officials in charge of providing information, that of public lighting and its specifications and that of every day that are the dilapidated tracks.

In this last topic, there is a part that is especially embarrassing, as it is the entrance to the ‘capital of the axis’, through the center of the city. Two months and 15 days ago, El Diario moved on November 17, 2022, to the block of Carrera 7 with Calle 11, where the Infrastructure Secretariat subtly began to make small holes, because the asphalt layer would be completely lifted, but they realized too late that the Christmas season was upon them and the merchants would be affected.

It was only 15 days

When they failed to start the work, they were told that all the workers were on 18th Street and that they shouldn’t worry, because the intervention would take two weeks. Jhon Alexander Montes represents the merchants and again attended the visit, but this time there are two specific requests: “That they speak clearly, because the rumors are already out that this was left for March and that when they really go to work they make a lane to time, because we live off the traffic that leaves the Viaduct”.

The traffic is constant, the deterioration only causes damage to the cars, the largest holes are filled with garbage to cushion the passage and with the summer of these days, removing the dust that settles on the merchandise is a perpetual task. It is well known that the new Infrastructure Secretary received the city literally torn to pieces and that there are many fronts to attend to, but these are not entirely unknown issues for him, because he has been in that office as an official.

Cipher

10 or more cars have gone into the sewer hole that they also raised on the first day.

How do you see the situation of this road?

Jhon Alexander Montes – merchant

“We who remain here see constant accidents, especially older men on motorcycles who do not have a good reaction, when they see the holes they stop dead and since the ground is sandy they go to the ground.”

Andrés Felipe Moncada – motorcyclist

“Every 15 days I come from Circasia, this and other sectors of Pereira are impressive. It is a rim finisher. Where is the administration for this type of work and more so in a commercial sector?

Hernando Arias – conductor

“Awful, lousy. You have to tell the administration to get their act together and steal less, they are stealing a lot”.