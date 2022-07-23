Home News “Another week of heat and tropical nights. July never so hot “
“Another week of heat and tropical nights. July never so hot “

It will be very hot, again for 3 or 4 days in the North, for a week in the South. Then the temperatures should return to the summer “norm” for a while. “Although it is increasingly difficult to talk about anomalies and records when heat waves are so frequent, intense, long-lasting”, he explains Giulio Bettimeteorologist of the Cnr.

Tomorrow 19 cities have a red dot, the highs are close to 40 degrees, is this normal? Or do we have to get used to it?
“For our country, temperatures are far from normal climatic conditions, even if they have been constantly high for weeks with very few breaks, especially in the Center-North.

