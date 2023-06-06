Anti-fraud measures accompany the start of the regular session exams for obtaining the baccalaureate degree

Today, Tuesday morning, baccalaureate exams began at the national level, amid strict measures to monitor fraud. In the city of Sale, 47 centers have been designated to receive about 13,000 candidates.

The electronic newspaper, Hespress, moved to Ahmed Shawky’s secondary school, in the Al-Ayayda neighborhood of the city of Sal, where hundreds of students, accompanied by their parents, went on pilgrimage to pass the “back exams.”

The children entered, hoping to achieve success, accompanied by the prayers of the mothers who remained stationed in front of the institution’s door, debating the pleasures of their livers, as if they were the others passing an exam of another kind.

In this context, Said Hayyan, the regional director of the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports in Salé, said: “At the level of Salé, 47 centers have been designated to pass the baccalaureate exams to receive about 13,000 candidates.”

Hayyan added, in a statement to Hespress: “It is a national entitlement for which about three thousand human resources have been recruited in 47 centers, 47 observers and 47 presidents, not to mention the allocation of an expanded regional committee, fraud committees, and tracking committees,” stressing that “things pass in normal circumstances as we are used to.” That was in the past seasons.

For his part, Abd al-Rahman Balala, director of Ahmed Shawky Secondary School in Sala, said that the exam passes under “very normal conditions,” adding in a statement to Hespress: “Because the process we have been familiar with for more than five years, and given the tribal preparation, everything passes in conditions.” Normal”.

Balala continued, “The partners know their roles (…) and monitoring is carried out to avoid cheating in a very normal manner.” He added, “The candidates try to avoid everything that affects the normal course of their exams, such as electronic machines or any means that help in cheating, especially since they have been framed for a month.” Almost as part of preparations, we explained the law to them.”

The director of Ahmed Shawky Secondary School in Salé spoke about the interest in the psychological and educational aspect of the candidates as well, saying: “We dedicated support lessons for them by our partner associations and the Association of Parents and Parents of Students. We also paid attention to the psychological aspect because of its great importance, as it represents about 80 percent of the conditions for passing the exam.”

It is noteworthy that at the national level, 426,000 male and female students pass the baccalaureate exams for the 2022/2023 season, starting today, Tuesday. Chakib Benmoussa, Minister of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, vowed to fight the phenomenon of cheating, saying that “the ministry is keen to fight the phenomenon of cheating, by While working on broadcasting awareness links, coordinating with the security and local authorities, and mobilizing parents of students to contain the phenomenon,” stressing that “monitoring is necessary, and we must fight fraud, neither financially nor electronically.”