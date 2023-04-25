April 25, over two thousand in a torchlight vigil in Turin – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 24 – Over two thousand people gathered in Turin, in Piazza Arbarello, for the traditional torchlight vigil for the 78th anniversary of the Liberation. In the lead the mayor, Stefano Lo Russo, Pd parliamentarians such as Andrea De Giorgis, Anna Rossomando and Mauro Laus, representing the Region the councilor for productive activities, Andrea Tronzano, Daniele Valle, vice president of the regional council and president of the Resistance and Constitution committee, vice president of the Human and Civil Rights Committee, Gianpiero Leo, the president of the regional PNA, Nino Boeti and the municipal councilor for ecological transition, Chiara Foglietta.



The procession, which heads towards Piazza Castello, is opened by the musical band of the municipal police force of Turin.



At the start, some activists from the Adelaide Aglietta radical association snuck into the procession with Ukrainian flags and banners in support of Iranian women’s struggle, sparking a brief discussion with some members of trade unions, parties and the PNA. Along the procession and upon arrival in Piazza Castello, many photos from passers-by, some of whom joined the procession. (HANDLE).

