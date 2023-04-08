the sudden damage affected the tanks Sierra Morena 3, Old Santo Domingo and New Santo Domingo, in town number 19 of the Colombian town. What motivated that in a matter of hours workers from the Bogotá Aqueduct company will mobilize to the area to review and carry out repair work.

Thus, during the afternoon and night of this April 7, the inhabitants of Ciudad Bolívar will be able to count on the restoration of service in the following areas.

Neighborhoods where the water service will be normalized

Sierra Morena Tank 3

Delimitation of roads: Transversal 50 to Carrera 77C between Calle 62 Sur to Calle 78 Sur. Neighborhoods: Tres Reyes, El Espino, Mirador De La Estancia, Santo Domingo, Sierra Morena III, Santa Viviana, Caracolí, La Isla, La Esperanza, La Unión, Los Robles, Oasis, Progreso, Villa Esperanza and El Barreno.

Old Santo Domingo Tank

Delimitation of roads in the following polygons: Diagonal 43J to Calle 42C, between Carrera 33A Este to Carrera 47 Este. Calle 61 to Diagonal 43J, between Carrera 24 Este to Carrera 33C Este. Calle 43 D to Calle 42B, between Carrera 22A Este to Carrera 27 Este. Neighborhoods: Altos Del Pino, Brisas Arenera 1, Brisas Arenera 2, Brisas Arenera 3, Corinto III, El Paraíso, Luis Carlos Galan II, Luis Carlos Galan III, Mirador De Corinto III, Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo New Tank

Delimitation of roads: Calle 61 to Calle 44B, between Carrera 12A East to Carrera 26 East. Neighborhoods: Chapel, Carlos Pizarro, Casaloma, Luis Carlos Galán I, Loma Linda, Minuto De Dios, Terranova, Villa Mercedes I, Villa Mercedes II, Villas de Casa Loma.