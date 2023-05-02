Are we too sensitive to the vulgar derby Trnava – Slovan? There is no exception in the world

Even though the away fans were not allowed to come to the league derby between Slovan Bratislava and Spartak Trnava on Friday as a punishment, the home ultras shouted several vulgar shouts at them. Vulgarism was also accompanied by Monday’s derby as part of the final of the Slovnaft Cup, which was played in Trnava in the presence of both camps of fans.

The reporters of Denník N Michal Červený and Lukáš Vráblik ask themselves whether we are not too sensitive when condemning these vulgarities, since they are also common in Western countries. Feyenoord Rotterdam fans even imitate the sound of gas chambers when they play Ajax, which they describe as a Jewish club.

In the second part of the podcast, Pavel Bielik talks about the past World Cup under 18 and especially about Dalibor Dvorsky.