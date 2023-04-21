Army: We have passed the stage of steadfastness and defiance to the stage of gradual cleaning of hotbeds of presence of rebel groups around the capital

Sudani Net:

The General Command of the People’s Armed Forces issued its daily operational enlightenment for Friday, April 21, 2023, confirming that it has passed the stage of steadfastness to the stage of gradual cleaning of hotbeds of presence of the rebel groups around the capital.

The army launched heavy bombardment last night on all enemy positions and bases, using warplanes, drones and heavy artillery.

Below enlighten the army press office:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Friday, April 21, 2023 AD

It clocked 11:40

We congratulate our people on Eid al-Fitr, which coincided with exceptional circumstances that we assure will be resolved with the solidarity of the army and the people.

The Sudanese will not forget the painful memories that were planted in their collective mind by the actions of the rebel militia groups in the streets and the outposts they set up in separate areas where they practiced the worst types of abuse.

We have passed the stage of steadfastness and defiance to the stage of gradual cleaning of hotbeds of presence of the rebel groups around the capital

The masses of our people in the capital and the states gather around their sons in the armed forces

The past seven days have made it clear to every skeptic what the Sudanese Armed Forces are, with their well-known professionalism and lavish history of honor and valor.

Every officer and soldier in the Sudanese Armed Forces considers the battle of national dignity to be his own battle, an expression of his own position on the notorious militia that has inserted itself into the security system and is not qualified for that, neither morally nor professionally.

The daily life of our citizens is very difficult due to the current circumstances, but they are difficulties that we share together in order to rid the country of the worst military manifestation in the country’s history, similar to the presence of the rebel militia with its opportunistic behavior over the past years.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

