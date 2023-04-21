Novak Djokovic falls in Banja Luka quarterfinals

The world number 1, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, was eliminated this Friday in the quarterfinals of the Banja Luka Tournament after falling to his compatriot Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (8/6).

Djokovic, who had never lost to Lajovic, has problems with his right elbow and was already eliminated in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo by the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (21st) last week.

Lacking confidence in key moments, he only converted one break ball out of the 16 he had. In the round of 16 in Banja Luka he already suffered to defeat the 18-year-old Frenchman Luca Van Assche (87th); 6/7 (4/7), 6-3 and 6-2,

Lajovic won the last five points to finally beat the legend: “I’m overwhelmed, beating him is something I didn’t even think was possible, but it happened.”

He will play for a place in the final with the winner of the duel between the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (33rd) and the Czech Jiri Lehecka (36th).

In addition, the Russian Andrey Rublev (6th), who won the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 on Sunday, advanced to the semifinals after beating the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur (202nd) 7-5, 6-3.

Rublev will play in the semifinals against the Slovakian Alex Molcan (73rd), who beat the Serbian Laslo Djere (78th) in three sets; 6-2, 4-6 and 7-5.

Banja Luka Tournament Results:

Men’s Singles – Quarterfinals:

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) defeated Novak Djokovic (SRB/N.1) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Alex Molcan (SVK) and Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Andrey Rublev (RUS/N.2) and Damir Džumhur (BIH) 7-5, 6-3