Art and Culture at the Cloister: history, traditions and territory

The Night of Asgard” opens the events of the Pro Loco “Città del Vasto” program.

Great expectations for the evening dedicated to the doctor and musician from Vasto Angelo Canelli, who died tragically in 2006.

The program of events prepared by the Pro Loco “Città del Vasto” APS for this summer season is particularly nourished. The place designated to host most of the events is always the Cloister of the Ex Episcopal Curia which for some years, thanks above all to the activities set up by the maximum voluntary organization of the city, has been reopened and rediscovered as a location for cultural and entertainment events.

The event schedule will open on July 6th at 9.30pmwith a special evening dedicated to the illustrious fellow citizen Angelo Canelli who died prematurely in tragic circumstances in 2006. The event called “The Night of Asgard” eagerly awaited by the many friends who loved him, it is a compendious and articulated evening which will celebrate the deceased musician through, a memory of his fraternal friends, the screening of the film “ASGARD precisely” which tells of his life, the awarding of an award to the memory and a concert by his greatest pupil by now, in turn, a highly appreciated international artist, CLAUDIO FILIPPINI. The latter is a very welcome presence in the city, not only for the fame that precedes him but precisely because he is considered to be the musical and moral heir of Angelo Canelli. In fact, his latest musical effort will be released on all platforms and physically on CD on July 7: an album dedicated to Canelli’s music entitled precisely “ASGARD – The music of Angelo Canelli”. The Asgard night will also kick off the “CINEMUSIC” Review-Festival that looks at cinematography from the different perspective of the music that accompanies the images.

The review, born in 2017 from the fervent mind of the events manager of the Pro Loco vastese, Stefano Comparelli, did not find fulfillment due to the lack of cooperation of the municipal body. The city association body proposes it today, adapting it to the technical, logistic, environmental and economic possibilities at its disposal, proposing an interesting and suggestive programme. After the opening on July 6 with Asgard, the film programming includes screenings of other films that have indelibly marked the history of filmography linked to the musical element.

Il August 16th it will be the turn of CODAthree Oscar awards for this popular film, the August 17th instead it will be the turn of “WHITNEY”the biographical account of the American song legend interpreted by a masterful Naomi Ackie and written by Anthony McCarten, former writer of that “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Brian Singer, winner of 4 Oscars in 2018. The August 18th the program includes a collateral event always of a musical nature, namely the Concert on film music by “Trio Cinematic”. Il August 19th Cinemusica will continue with the epochal Disney-Pixar Cartoon “UP”, the didactic story that moved young and old alike and which was awarded an Oscar on the Soundtrack, composed among other things by the Abruzzese-American musician Michael Giacchino originally from nearby Casoli. To close this first edition of CINEMUSICA, the August 27th will be the award-winning “LA LA LAND” by Damien Chazelle starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling judged one of the best musical films of the last 50 years.

Stefano Comparelli also signs the artistic direction of 2 other events on the bill. “SIX – 6 strings to dream” the first guitar festival but made in the city. The following will be guests of the event for the 2 scheduled evenings: Stefano BARBATI appreciated and esteemed finger style guitarist who on 11 August will propose “Fingerstyle Guitar Solo”. Will follow the August 12th the awaited concert of Alberto Lombardi refined musician as well as arranger and international producer, former guitarist of many Italian artists and partner of the guitar legend “Tommy Emmanuel” in his last tour. Return the format “MUSIC & WORDS” which has already had so much success in the past edition which this year proposes two artists from Abruzzo. To open the July 21st the manifestation will be the originals DAGO RED who are enjoying so much success in the biggest international Blues festivals, represented in this context by the singer composer, Joseph Mascitelli and his guitarist Nicholas PALANZA. Will follow the July 22 Lara MOLINOa singer-songwriter originally from San Salvo who has made the Abruzzo dialect her language of expression and who now represents Abruzzo and its music in the major contexts of Italian authorial music.

The already tried and tested film review is also back “CINEMA AT THE CLOISTER” which this year includes the screening of 5 films, all not to be missed. It starts on July 7th con “ASTOLFO” the latest work by Stefania SANDRELLLI alongside the actor-director Gianni Di Gregorio (Gomorrah). Particularity of the Film, some scenes filmed last year in the Vasto area and whose local production was handled by the Pro Loco “Città del Vasto” in the person of Stefano Comparelli.

We continue with the projections of “DANTE” by Pupi AVATI, with brief introductions by prof. Gianni Oliva, the July 28th. Il July 29 “NOSTALGIA” the acclaimed work by Mario Martone with Pierfrancesco Favino winner of 6 silver ribbons and the David di Donatello. The August 4th it will be the turn of Cartoon Disney “LUCA” set on the Ligurian coast and to close the review the August 5 “My friend Massimo”. An unusual, light, nostalgic tribute / portrait of the life and artistic career of Massimo TROISI on the 70th anniversary of his birth.

To further enrich the program of the event of the super city association will contribute the already tested food and wine evenings dedicated to Ventricina and accompanying wines (August 25th), as well as the evening on cod alla vastese, “BERRY & BACCHUS” (July 20) which will culminate in festival of 1-2-3 September.

A further element of enrichment will be constituted by the Anthological exhibition on Carlo D’Aloisio from Vasto at Palazzo D’Avalos, already active until next July 30th. In preparation for the second half of September the Temporary exhibition on Achille CARNEVALE and on the renovation works of the Church of San Giuseppe. Furthermore, organized by the “Department of Studies and Research on the History of Vasto”, the conferences on Raffaele Mattioli, on “Vasto and its City Walls” and on Francesco Romani, father of Italian homeopathy. The presentation of books by Paolo Calvano on “The History of Vasto photography” and a monograph on Carlo D’Aloisio da Vasto. To complete the initiatives in the food and wine sector, the particularly interesting Conference on 20 August with the Doctor Marilisa LAUDADIO by title “We are what we eat”. The sporting initiative of the 15 and 16 Julycreated in collaboration with the Regional Committee of the Table Tennis Federation, “TTX ROAD SHOW EU FORMAT”, which will be held on the seafront of the Municipality of San Salvo. Two days of TTX, the new “Spin Off” of the best known table tennis, which provides for the organization of an International Tournament for young people between the ages of 11 and 18, the winner of which will be hosted in Rome from 6 to 8 October 2023 to compete for the international final at the Imperial Forums together with 18 other European finalists belonging to the 10 countries participating in the Erasmus Plus project.