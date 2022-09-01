The sky is high and the clouds are clear, and the autumn wind is refreshing. The 13th China Art Festival is about to kick off. For the first time, this art festival is jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei. It will bring a wonderful cultural feast through a series of high-quality online and offline performances and exhibitions. The co-organization of the festival by the three places is also a new attempt by the China Arts Festival to base itself on the national strategy of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development and serve the overall situation of the party and the country. Culture is the spiritual lifeline of a nation, and literature and art are the trumpets of the times. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China‘s literary and artistic undertakings have flourished and flourished. As the highest-level and largest national-level art festival in my country, the China Arts Festival has been successfully held for 12 sessions since 1987, and has played an important role in promoting the prosperity and development of socialist cultural undertakings. This year, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will join hands to hold the grand event, continue to adhere to the tenet of “a grand event for art and a festival for the people”, and strive to achieve “watching a hundred major plays, appreciating a thousand exhibits, and bringing together the vitality of thousands of people”, so that the public can feel the vitality of Chinese art. It is gorgeous and colorful, allowing the world to appreciate the infinite charm of Chinese art. Art is the crystallization of culture and the epitome of civilization. This year's art festival has carefully selected a number of outstanding works, covering a variety of art types, presenting the latest achievements in the fields of Chinese art, calligraphy and seal cutting, photography art and other fields in multiple directions and angles, reflecting the magnificent atmosphere of the new era and new journey, and presenting a panoramic view of contemporary times. Chinese people's rich and colorful social life. Through these works of art, one can feel the changes of the times, the progress of China, the call of the people, and savor the beauty of Chinese history, mountains and rivers, and culture. It is of great significance for the whole society to further strengthen cultural self-confidence and promote the Chinese spirit. The construction of the first good starts from the capital. As the capital and the national cultural center, Beijing has a profound history and rich cultural resources. It has natural advantages in the creation, dissemination and promotion of Chinese art, and it also shoulders an important mission. In recent years, from the continuous expansion of performing arts space to the “full chain” high-quality creation support policy, from the creation of the “big drama to see Beijing” brand to the guidance of art creators to concentrate on creation, Beijing’s cultural “golden business card” shines brightly, and the masses of literary and artistic creations The number has skyrocketed, and the four-level public cultural facilities at the city, district, township, community and village levels have achieved full coverage. Since the second session of the China Art Festival in 1989, it has returned to Beijing for 33 years, which is a kind of trust and an honor. This will inspire Beijing to launch more fine masterpieces and handed down works, and build a new height of artistic creation in the capital. Art is for the people, and culture is shared. In the in-depth interaction rooted in life and serving the public, artistic creation absorbs nourishment, embarks on plateaus and climbs peaks, and allows people to share artistic achievements, which is also the meaning of art development. A major feature of this year’s China Arts Festival is to create an atmosphere of “all-people participation”. The three major exhibitions are combined online and offline, and the three places of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will be exhibited simultaneously. Various expert communication activities, public lecture services and other innovative ideas will continue to meet the diverse, quality and personalized needs of the people and attract more people. Enter the theater, enter the art gallery, enter the art festival scene. When the tentacles of art extend to the grassroots and ordinary people, the creation will have a source of living water, and more works with muscles, morals and warmth will be released. The years are like songs, and the mountains and rivers are picturesque. Let us actively participate in this art carnival, enrich our spiritual power, stimulate creative vitality, let art become the background color of people’s life, and stimulate the spiritual power of upward goodness and dreaming together.

