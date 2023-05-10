ASEAN countries call for end to violence in Myanmar | Current Asia | DW

The ongoing bloody violence in Myanmar occupied the summit of the Southeast Asian confederation ASEAN. At the beginning of the meeting in Indonesia leaders called for an immediate end to the violence and for the military government to implement a peace plan. The ongoing crisis in former Burma following the military coup two years ago is one of the focal points of the two-day talks. Ten countries belong to the Association of Southeast Asian States, including Myanmar. However, representatives of the military junta are not invited to the meeting.

The bloc has long tried to mediate in the conflict that followed Removal of de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi from power flared up – but so far without success. The Nobel Peace Prize winner was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in several trials for alleged crimes. Meanwhile, the country continues to descend into chaos and violence. Armed groups fight against the military, which tries to brutally crush any resistance. China, on the other hand, is behind the military regime.

Attack on ASEAN convoy

At the beginning of the week, an ASEAN convoy, in which two diplomats from Indonesia and Singapore were traveling, came under fire in Myanmar, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The attack will not weaken his country’s and ASEAN’s determination to bring peace to Myanmar, Widodo said. “Stop the violence because it only harms civilians and does no one any good.”

Critics accuse ASEAN of not acting hard enough against Myanmar’s leadership. In April 2021, the member states agreed on a five-point plan to solve the crisis. Among other things, it provides for an immediate end to the violence and a dialogue between all parties to the conflict. To date, however, the regime has shown no will to implement the plan.

Call for more pressure on Myanmar

Human rights groups are therefore calling on the federal government to significantly increase the pressure on Myanmar. The Burma Human Rights Network (BHRN) organization said the junta had recently intensified its “brutal and cruel campaign” to suppress any resistance from the population. Murder, torture, sexual violence and repeated air raids are the order of the day. “The regime can only survive because the world has reacted far too weakly after every crime against humanity,” said BHRN director Kyaw Win. The ASEAN group must finally realize that attempts to negotiate with the military rulers are pointless. Instead, the confederation of states must support the pro-democracy opposition.

The military in Myanmar tries to brutally crush any resistance

“ASEAN and the UN Security Council both need to reconsider their ineffective approaches to Myanmar’s junta and take stronger action,” said Human Rights Watch (HRW) Asia director Elaine Pearson. Recent attacks on civilians would amount to a war crime. The generals could only continue their brutal attacks because they would continue to be supplied with weapons.

The 42nd ASEAN Summit is also about future full membership of Osttimor. The world‘s largest island nation, Indonesia, is chairing the union of states this year.

